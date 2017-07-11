Nepal: Flight with 22 on board goes missing

A small passenger plane flying on a popular tourist route in Nepal went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, the airline said.

The Tara Air plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight, had 19 passengers and three crew members on board. The airline mainly flies Canadian-built Twin Otter planes.

"A domestic flight bound to Jomsom from Pokhara has lost contact," Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for Tara Air, told AFP news agency.

The plane lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff.

Police official Ramesh Thapa told AP news agency that there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway.

An airline official told Reuters the plane was carrying four Indians and two other foreigners with unknown nationalities.

The mountainous region around Jomsom has been receiving rain in the past few days, though flights had been operating as per schedule.

The trip is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails, and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the Muktinath temple.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

tg/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)