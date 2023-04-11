Nepal earthquake kills at least 138, toll expected to rise

CatastropheNepalNepal earthquake kills at least 138, toll expected to riseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheNepalIrfan Aftab11/04/2023November 4, 2023A deadly earthquake has struck a remote area of western Nepal. Officials have said at least 138 people have been killed, and dozens more injured. Rescue workers are having difficulties reaching some areas cut off by landslides.https://p.dw.com/p/4YOwXAdvertisement