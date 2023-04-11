  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
German colonialism
Ukraine
CatastropheNepal

Nepal earthquake kills at least 138, toll expected to rise

Irfan Aftab
November 4, 2023

A deadly earthquake has struck a remote area of western Nepal. Officials have said at least 138 people have been killed, and dozens more injured. Rescue workers are having difficulties reaching some areas cut off by landslides.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YOwX