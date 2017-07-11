 Neo-Nazi Sturmbrigade 44: How serious of a threat is it? | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 01.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Neo-Nazi Sturmbrigade 44: How serious of a threat is it?

Germany has banned the extreme-right group known as Sturmbrigade 44 or Wolfsbrigade 44. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer accused the organization of aiming to "rebuild the former Nazi state."

Men with shaved heads, dressed in black shouting outside a well-known hang-out for neo-Nazis in Berlin

Sturmbrigade 44, Wolfsbrigade 44: The names sound militaristic — like war and aggression, like the name of an uncompromisingly fierce unit.

Members of the group wear its insignia in large white old-style German script lettered on their shirts and jackets. It is a look, a menacing style, that they wear with pride at militant gatherings. They see it as a statement, a philosophy.

For outsiders, it is certainly a threatening sight — even though many people may not be aware of the group's intent.

Read more: German government 'in the dark' about guns and Neo-Nazis

Watch video 02:58

Germany sees rise in extremist violence

Nazi history

The crimes committed by the SS-Dirlewanger Sturmbrigade in World War II are so monstrous dimension that it is difficult to put them into words. It was a "special unit" under the leadership of SS officer Oskar Dirlewanger.

In the course of the war, Dirlewanger and his men murdered tens of thousands of people. Most were unarmed civilians. They burned babies and children, raped women, and in Belarus shot every peasant they encountered.

The soldiers plundered the small village of Khatyn before locking the local people in a barn that they then set ablaze. Anybody trying to escape was gunned down. The 147 people killed included 75 children younger than 16. The village blacksmith, Yuzif Kaminsky, survived. After the SS forces had withdrawn, he found the body of his dying son, Adam, in the charred ruins of the barn. 

Dirlewanger is revered by the now-banned Sturmbrigade 44. The number 4 stands for the fourth letter of the alphabet, D, so the 44 means "Division Dirlewanger."

Small but well-connected

The group does not appear to play a central role in Germany's far-right scene today. But it is believed to be well connected with other extremists. In 2019 Germany's chief federal prosecutor ordered raids on the suspicion that members of the group were engaged in the formation of a criminal association. This after they were suspected to have been involved in regional far-right rallies and smearing walls with swastikas.

Watch video 03:40

Growing alarm after right-wing attacks in Germany

David Begrich, of the anti-discrimination NGO Miteinander from the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, said the investigation into Sturmbrigade 44 had revealed once again that right-wing extremist sentiments and groups are rife all over Germany. "The networking they have done in the past three years has provided the basis for a radicalization and a propensity to violence against members of the migrant community and other political opponents," he told the online magazine Belltower News.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said banning Sturmbrigade 44 had sent a clear signal: "Any group that sows hatred and works to rebuild the former Nazi state does not belong in Germany." The December 1 order to ban Sturmbrigade 44 was the fourth time Seehofer had declared a far-right group illegal in 2020.

Dirlewanger still worshiped

Despite all the well-meaning rhetoric, there still appear to be plenty of places around Germany where far-right hatred and incitement are rife. And the reverence devoted to the mass murderer SS officer is all perfectly legal under the initials "SKD," German for "Special Commando Dirlewanger." There are also plenty of right-rock bands and festivals, where the Aryan Brotherhood of prominent neo-Nazi Thorsten Heise and his followers provide security. Their emblem? Two crossed hand grenades: the symbol of the SS's Dirlewanger Brigade.

This article was translated from German.

  • A picture of Marwa El-Sherbini, who was stabbed to death in a court in Dresden, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Germany 2009: Stabbing of woman in Dresden court

    Marwa El-Sherbini, a pharmacist who lived with her husband and son in Dresden, was killed in Dresden's district court on July 1, 2009. She was stabbed by a 28-year-old Russian-German man shortly after testifying against him in a verbal abuse case. He'd previously called her a "terrorist" and "Islamist." El-Sherbini is considered to be the first murder victim of an Islamophobic attack in Germany.

  • People gather around a memorial to the victims of terror attacks in Oslo, Norway (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Berit)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Norway 2011: Mass murderer Breivik carries out terror attacks

    Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in two lone-wolf terror attacks on July 22, 2011. He first set off a bomb in the government district in Oslo before killing young people attending a summer camp on the island of Utoya. Prior to the attack, Breivik published a manifesto where he decried multiculturalism and the "Islamization of Europe."

  • University students take part in a candlelight vigil for three students who were murdered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina (picture-alliance/landov/Raleigh News & Observer)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    USA 2015: Chapel Hill shooting

    Three university students — Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha — were shot dead by their 46-year-old neighbor on February 10, 2015. The shooter described himself as an opponent of organized religion and reportedly repeatedly threatened and harassed the victims. The killings sparked outrage online, with millions of tweets using the hashtag #MuslimLivesMatter.

  • A woman comforts her daughter as they stand in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina (Getty Images/J. Raedle)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    USA 2015: Church massacre in Charleston

    On June 17, 2015, a white supremacist opened fire at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Nine African-American worshipers were killed, including a pastor at the church, which is one of the oldest black congregations in the United States. The 21-year-old suspect was convicted of a federal hate crime and sentenced to death.

  • A memorial outside of the Olympia shopping mall in Munich, Germany where a mass shooting took place (Getty Images/J. Simon)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Germany 2016: Mass shooting in Munich

    A mass shooting at a shopping mall in Munich on July 22, 2016 wounded some 36 people and killed 10 — including the 18-year-old shooter. The perpetrator, a German of Iranian descent, made xenophobic and racist comments and idolized school shooters, according to police. He also suffered from depression, was frequently bullied and wanted to take revenge on people with immigrant backgrounds.

  • Authorities remove a van that struck pedestrians near a mosque at Finsbury Park in north London. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    UK 2017: Attack on Finsbury Park mosque

    On June 19, 2017, a 47-year-old man killed one person and wounded another 10 after driving a van into a group of pedestrians near the Finsbury Park mosque in north London. All of the victims were Muslims who were on their way to take part in special night prayers during Ramadan. The perpetrator later stated that he was motivated by a "hatred of Islam" and was sentenced to life in prison.

  • People receive first-aid after a car rammed into counter-protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (Getty Images/AFP/P.J. Richards)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    USA 2017: Car attack during neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville

    One woman was killed and dozens were wounded when a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017. The counterprotesters had been demonstrating against the Unite the Right rally, a gathering of white supremacists, white nationalists and neo-Nazis. The suspect was sentenced to life in prison.

  • Police officers are seen near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City, Canada (Reuters/M. Belanger)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Canada 2017: Attack on mosque in Quebec

    A gunman opened fire on worshipers at the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City in late January 2017, killing six people and wounding over a dozen. The shooting took place during evening prayers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the shooting as "a terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge."

  • A person stands in front of Stars of David that are displayed in front of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, USA (picture-alliance/AP/M. Rourke)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    USA 2018: Tree of Life Synagogue shooting

    On October 27, 2018, a 46-year-old gunman opened fire at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and wounding seven. He reportedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs during the attack and previously posted conspiracy theories online. It was the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history.

  • Police tape off the site where a (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Germany 2019: New Year's attack in Bottrop and Essen

    Shortly after midnight as people were out celebrating, a 50-year-old man carried out targeted attacks on immigrants in the western German cities of Bottrop and Essen — injuring eight people, one seriously. He deliberately drove his car at two Syrian and Afghan families who were out celebrating with their children in Bottrop. German authorities said "he had a clear intent to kill foreigners."

  • Police cars stationed outside of a mosque that was the site of a terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand (picture-alliance/empics/PA Wire/D. Lawson)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    New Zealand 2019: Twin terror attacks on mosques in Christchurch

    At least 50 people were killed and dozens others were injured in twin terror attacks at mosques in Christchurch. Officials called it a "right-wing extremist attack" and the deadliest shooting in New Zealand's history. One of the gunmen livestreamed the attack and posted a racist manifesto online before the attack. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier, Nermin Ismail


DW recommends

Neo-Nazis face an old enemy in Grannies Against the Right

The organization Grannies Against the Right has been mobilizing against right-wing extremism and xenophobia in Austria since 2017. Two years ago, Anna Ohnweiler introduced the initiative to Germany.  

Advertisement

Germany

Germany's biggest hairdressing chain seeks bankruptcy protection

Pandemic proposal to shut down ski resorts divides EU

World AIDS Day: 'Why did I survive?' 

Coronavirus: How Germany is preparing for a vaccination drive