Neo-Nazi 'Sturmbrigade 44' — How serious a threat is it?

"Sturmbrigade 44" or "Wolfsbrigade 44." These names sound militaristic. Like war and aggression, like the name of an uncompromisingly fierce military unit.

Members of the small group wear its insignia in large white old-Germany lettering on their shirts and jackets. It is a look, a menacing style, that they wear with pride at militant gatherings. They see it as a statement, a philosophy.

For outsiders, it is certainly a threatening sight — even though many people may not be aware of the shocking intent that lurks behind the letters and numbers.

Forgotten Nazi history

The crimes committed by "Sturmbrigade 44" in World War II are of such a monstrous dimension that it is difficult to even try to put it all into words. It was a "special unit" under the leadership of SS officer Oskar Dirlewanger.

In the course of the war, Dirlewanger and his men murdered tens of thousands of people. Most were unarmed civilians. They burned babies and children, raped young women, and, especially in Belarus, they shot every peasant they came across.

The soldiers plundered the small village of Khatyn before locked the local people in a barn that they then set alight. Anybody trying to escape the conflagration was gunned down. Among the victims were 75 children. The village blacksmith, Joseph Kaminsky, survived. After the SS forces had withdrawn, he found the body of his dying son, Adam, in the charred ruins of the barn. Oskar Dirlewanger was later awarded a Knight's Cross medal for his role in the massacre.

It is the same Oskar Dirlewanger who is revered by the now-banned "Sturmbrigade 44." In Nazi symbolism, the number 44 stands for the fourth letter of the alphabet: for DD, or "Division Dirlewanger."

Small but well-connected

The group does not appear to play a central role in Germany's far-right scene today. But it is believed to be well connected with other extremists. It was only back in 2019 that Germany's chief federal Prosecutor ordered earlier raids triggered by the suspicion that members of the group were engaged in the formation of a criminal association. This after they were believed to have been involved in regional far-right rallies and swastika smearing.

David Begrich, of the pro-democracy NGO "Miteinander" ("Together") from the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, believes the "Sturmbrigade 44" investigation reveals once again that right-wing extremist sentiments and groups are rife all over Germany. "The networking they have done in the past three years has provided the basis for a radicalization and a propensity to violence against members of the migrant community and other political opponents," he told the online magazine Belltower News.

The interesting thing is: there is no sense that far-right sympathizers necessarily have to engage in conspirative activities. Take, for instance, Oliver R. His Facebook page is all about sharing extreme views and sympathy for "Sturmbrigade 44". He has well over 250 friends. The far-right is well connected.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer believes that banning the group sends a clear signal: "Any group that sows hatred and works to rebuild the former Nazi state does not belong in Germany." The banning order against "Sturmbrigade 44" on December 1, 2020, was the fourth such order that he issued against a far-right grouping this year.

Dirlewanger still worshipped like a hero

Despite all the well-meaning rhetoric, there still appear to be plenty of places around Germany where far-right hatred and incitement are rife. And the reverence devoted to the mass murderer Oskar Dirlewanger is all perfectly legal under the abbreviation "SKD", which stands for "Special Commando Dirlewanger". There are also plenty of right-rock bands and festivals, where the "Aryan Brotherhood" of prominent neo-Nazi Thorsten Heise and his followers provide security. Their emblem? Two crossed "stick hand grenades"! And they, in turn, are the symbol of the SS "Special Unit Dirlewanger.

