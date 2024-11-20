Nenets vs Gaz - Siberia’s Last Nomadic Route

The Yamal Peninsula in the Arctic is the heart of the Russian energy empire. It is home to the world's largest natural gas reserves. But this is also where the migration routes of the Nenets run.

Is their habitat being destroyed?

As natural gas extraction in the extremely sensitive polar regions is also associated with the large-scale destruction of grazing land and the cutting of migration routes, the future of the Nenets and their traditional reindeer husbandry is in question. Image: Java

The Nenets are nomadic reindeer herders. They have inhabited the Yamal Peninsula in western Siberia for more than 200 generations, traveling with their herds across the barren landscape in search of food for their animals. But since the discovery of massive natural gas deposits there, their habitat is under threat.

Image: Java

Companies including Novatek, Total and the Chinese National Petroleum Corporation have flocked to the region. Towns have been built, as well as a railway line and an airport. Nuclear-powered icebreakers head for the remote region and boreholes crisscross the landscape.

Image: Java

All of this leaves its mark on the local ecosystem. It also accelerates climate change. The permafrost is already thawing. Extreme weather is increasing. Climate conditions have become almost impossible to predict. All of this makes nomadic life almost impossible.

Image: Java

The gas deposits have made the region rich. But the Nenets see little benefit. An estimated 70 percent of the indigenous population live below the poverty line. The Nenets are not complaining. They know that they would lose a fight against the government. They are trying to adapt. But at what cost? And for how long can they preserve their ancient way of life?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 30.11.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 30.11.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 01.12.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5