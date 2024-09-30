NBA star Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58 from brain cancer

The basketball legend earned recognition as one of the best defenders ever. One of the NBA's first African stars, he devoted much time and money to his native Democratic Republic of Congo after retirement.

Congolese-American basketball player Dikembe Mutombo, one of the greatest defenders in NBA history, has passed away due to brain cancer, according to the league.

Mutombo, who was 58 years old, was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago. Since then, he had been receiving treatment in Atlanta, USA.

"My dad is my hero because he simply cared. He remains the purest heart I've ever known," wrote his son, Ryan Mutombo, on social media.

Mutombo earned the admiration of the public and celebrities for his play and humanitarian work Image: Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS/picture alliance

Nearly two decades at the top

Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA, during which he was an eight-time NBA All-Star and a four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Throughout his career, he played for Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York, and the then-New Jersey Nets, averaging 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

His 7-foot-2 (2.18 meters) height helped him become one of the league's top shot-blockers. By the end of his career, he had blocked 3,289 shots, putting him second all-time in NBA rankings.

His gesture of wagging his index finger after blocking an opponent's shot, and often telling them "not in my house," remained his trademark long after retirement.

Thanks to his incredible career, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Mutombo is one of only three players in history to have been named Defensive Player of the Year four times Image: Jeff Haynes/AFP

A life dedicated to basketball and humanitarian work

Mutombo retired in 2009 to focus on his personal foundation, which worked to improve health, education, and the quality of life for people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

One of his most notable projects was the construction of a hospital in his home country, for which he was honored with the US President's Volunteer Service Award.

Mutombo was highly active in the DRC after retirement, and in 2022 helped show Secretary of State Antony Blinken around Kinshasa Image: Andrew Harnik/AP/picture alliance

He also became the NBA's first global ambassador and served on the boards of Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation, and the US Fund for UNICEF.

The NBA community floods social media with condolences

The news of his death sparked numerous reactions and messages from NBA players and staff.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

"It's a sad day, especially for us Africans, and really the whole world. Other than what he's accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court. He's one of the guys that I look up to, as far as having an impact, not just on the court, but off the court. He's done a lot of great things," Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid said.

76ers President Daryl Morey, who played with Mutombo in Houston, was also shaken by the news.

"There aren't many guys like him. Just a great human being. When I was a rookie general manager in this league, my first chance in Houston, he was someone I went to all the time," Morey said.

"He was always there to talk to me and advise me on how to approach the season and take care of my body and icing after games and stretching and trying different things like yoga," Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

fmf/msh (AP, EFE, Reuters)