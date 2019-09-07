 Nazi victim files go online in German archive | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 27.11.2019

Germany

Nazi victim files go online in German archive

The newly uploaded documents contain information on 10 million people persecuted by the Nazis. The Arolsen Archives hopes that by making the data available online, it will keep the memories of Holocaust victims alive.

Forced laborers from France after the Allied liberation (NIOD institute for war, holocaust and genocide studies)

With just a few clicks, a hand-drawn map appears on the computer screen with the words "grave registration" stamped in red ink at the top.

The yellowed piece of paper depicts the final resting place of a 33-year-old French man who was persecuted by the Nazis — his gravesite colored in green pencil.

This is just one of the 850,000 documents on Nazi victims that the Arolsen Archives International Center on Nazi Persecution has recently made available online — free and open to the public to search.

"We published them now because we have an index. You can search and find a name that is inscribed on one of these documents. Before that it was not possible," archive director Floriane Azoulay told DW.

Over 10 million people are mentioned in the documents, many of whom were in concentration camps, death marches and forced labor camps during the Holocaust.

The archive, based in the central German town of Bad Arolsen, contains the world's most comprehensive collection of documents about the victims and survivors of Nazi persecution.

A Frenchman’s gravesite in the graveyard of a Bavarian village: the Allies requested such information from German municipalities in order to find missing persons and document Nazi atrocities (Arolsen Archives)

Local German authorities were required to provide details on sites were victims were buried

Privacy concerns had kept access to the archive largely restricted for decades, but the institution has opened its doors in recent years and has been working to make its immense collection available to all.

Read more: The Nazi archives  Where Germany's dark past is stored on paper

Millions of names

The recently published trove of documents stems from the US-occupied zone in southern Germany, which was the largest area occupied by the Allies after World War II.

Although the Nazis tried to destroy evidence of their crimes at the end of the war, written records of people registered with local authorities, police, companies and other institutions remained.

The American, French, British and Soviet Allied forces sought to document the crimes of the Nazi regime and find missing persons.

They ordered local German authorities to fill out forms detailing the names of foreign nationals, German Jews and stateless persons who were registered there.

City and town officials were also told to provide information on burial sites and to point out those locations on maps.

"Very often you don't have the names of the victims who were buried, but you have the nationalities," Azoulay said.

Read more: Austria to give citizenship to descendants of Nazi victims

A person uses a computer to search the Arolsen Archives online portal (Arolsen Archives)

The Arolsen Archives launched its new online archive in May this year, uploading more than 13 million documents

'Something they have never seen before'

The response has been "incredible" since the documents first went online a week ago, the director added.

The website, which was made with the help of the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, has seen around 40,000 users in one week — more than four times the normal visitor rate.

People have also written in to say how moved they were to be able to find information on their relatives, just by entering a name in a search box.

"In some instances, they learn something new about the fate of a loved one and in many instances it's the last trace of this person — something they have never seen before," Azoulay said.

"So there's a lot of emotion, a lot of gratitude about that," she said.

Read more: German students give Holocaust victims a voice online

Watch video 03:21

A pen, a watch, a ring and a ration card

Expanding to a new generation

Part of the boost in interest is due in part to the archive's partnership with genealogy giant Ancestry.

The US-based company operates one of the world's largest online platforms for genealogical research and was key in creating the index that made the documents easily searchable.

Over 67% of the requests the archive received last year were from family members looking to find out more about their relatives. That figure is now likely to grow.

As part of the project cooperation, Ancestry was given permission to also publish the documents on its website — a move that has exposed a large group of family history enthusiasts to the archive.

"The Arolsen Archives have been working for eight decades, but we are still relatively unknown," Azoulay said.

She said she hopes that the media attention and cooperation with Ancestry "will draw attention to the potential of the archive and actually inspire people to look for their family members."

Looking to the future, the archive plans to continue publishing more of its 30 million original documents online, with the lists from the British occupied zone due to be released next year.

  • Skulptur über der Außenmauer der KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Dachau

    The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • Gedenkstätte Bergen-Belsen

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Bergen-Belsen

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

  • Deutschland ehemaliges Konzentrationslager Buchenwald (Getty Images/J. Schlueter)

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Buchenwald Memorial

    Buchenwald near the Thuringian town of Weimar was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe here and murdered 64,000 of them.

  • Kongresshalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände in Nürnberg

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Nazi party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • Bendlerblock - Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • Gedenkstätte Hadamar

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Hadamar Euthanasia Center

    From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

  • Holocaust Denkmal Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Holocaust Memorial

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus verfolgten Homosexuellen Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Memorial to persecuted homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Sinti and Roma Memorial

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • Der ehemalige Führerbau

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history.

    Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon


