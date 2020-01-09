 Nazi-looted art: Restitution process a ′permanent task′ | Arts | DW | 22.01.2020

Arts

Nazi-looted art: Restitution process a 'permanent task'

Works of art that were stolen or confiscated by the Nazis from museums and Jewish collectors are starting to be returned to the heirs of the former owners. However the process is destined to drag on for years to come.

painting frames (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

It's not easy to recover works of art that were expropriated by the Nazis. It's just as difficult to find the actual owners or their heirs.

Several looted artworks have, however, been successfully restituted in recent times.

The Leverkusen-based chemical company Bayer AG has returned on January 21 a painting by Oskar Moll to the Leipzig Museum der bildenden Künste (Museum of Fine Arts). Still Life with Poppies and Black Jug from 1916 had been in the possession of the company since 1951.

A day later, the Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Monika Grütters, is personally presenting three Nazi-looted artworks to the rightful heirs from France.

Constantin Guys' 'Lady on rising horse' (Imago Images/Artokoloro)

Constantin Guys' 'Lady on rising horse'

Two of those paintings returned to the heirs of Jewish art collector Armand Dorville, the watercolor Lady in Evening Dress and the oil painting Portrait of a Lady were by Jean-Louis Forain, come from the inventory of Nazi art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt.

The third work returned to Dorville's heirs, Lady on Rising Horse by Constantin Guys, had landed in a private collection.

The Gurlitt art trove

It is not the first time that a painting from the Gurlitt collection has been returned to its rightful owners.

Hildebrand Gurlitt, a Nazi art dealer, had bequeathed his extensive collection to his son Cornelius. In February 2012, numerous artworks were confiscated from his Munich apartment — the collection of seized works also became known as the "Gurlitt Trove," or "Munich Art Hoard."

For decades, Cornelius Gurlitt had kept some 1,500 priceless paintings hidden there and in another house in Salzburg, including masterpieces by Picasso, Matisse or Chagall.

Read more:A new way to track cultural assets looted by Nazis  

Many of the works had belonged to Jewish collectors, and from the 1930s onwards, Nazi art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt acquired them at ridiculous prices. He was never held accountable for his crimes after the war. He died in 1956, and left his art trove to his son, who then died in 2014.

Ever since the spectacular discovery of the hoarded paintings, the estate has been systematically examined to trace the provenience of looted works. A task force of international art experts was set up to determine the origins and the ownership of the works of art.

"It's a mixed lot," art historian Christoph Zuschlag told DW. "The Gurlitts had artists in their own family, and some of the works were from them — there's nothing suspicious about those."

Very few cases of looted art have been confirmed and closed to date: "So far we have seven. With the two works that are now being returned, that's nine," said the Bonn University art professor.

Art historian Christoph Zuschlag (Jean-Luc Ikelle-Matiba)

Art historian Christoph Zuschlag

Seized by the Nazis: 'Degenerate art'

Zuschlag's academic focus is provenience research — not only of Nazi-looted art, but of cultural assets in general, regardless of the era. This type of research, which aims to determine the origins of a piece and its history of ownership, "has obtained increased public attention through the issue of Nazi-looted art, and that plays a central role in the Gurlitt case," said Zuschlag.

Along with works of art stolen from Jewish families, there were also in the Gurlitt trove paintings that had been defamed by the Nazis as "degenerate art."

Most of these were modern artworks that had been systematically seized from museums and private collections under Hitler's dictatorship and then stored in depots or sold directly.

  • Degenerate art exhibition in Munich with Adolf Hitler in attendance (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Degenerate art

    Modern art works whose style, artist or subject did not meet with the approval of Adolf Hitler and the National Socialists were labeled "degenerate art." From 1937, the Nazis confiscated such works from German museums. In a traveling exhibition, "degenerate art" was held up for public ridicule. Here we see Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and Hitler at the original exhibition in Munich.

  • Hitler and Göring examine a painting (Photo: picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Actual Films)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Hitler's art

    Hitler had an affinity for Romanticism and 19th century painting and preferred peaceful country scenes. His private collection included works by Cranach, Tintoretto and Bordone. Like his role models Ludwig I. of Bavaria and Frederick the Great, Hitler wanted to manage his own art exhibition at retirement, to be shown in the city of Linz on the River Danube in the "Führer Museum."

  • List of the Nazis' degenerate art inventory (Photo: Victoria & Alber Museum)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    The confiscations

    The National Socialists were not the first to persecute avant-garde artists, but they took it a step further by banning their works from museums. In 1937, the authorities had over 20,000 art works removed from 101 state-owned German museums. Anything that the Nazis didn't consider edifying to the German people was carted off.

  • Hitler und Göring in the House of German Art in 1937 (Photo: Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-C10110/CC-BY-SA)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Hitler's national style

    Abstract art had no place in Hitler's "national style," as grew clear when the "Great German Art Exhibition" put traditional landscape, historical and nude paintings by artists including Fritz Erler, Hermann Gradl and Franz Xaver Stahl on display in Munich on July 18, 1937. The closer the depicted subject to the actual model was, the more beautiful it was in the eyes of the Führer.

  • Munich Degenerate Art Exhibition (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    What was considered degenerate

    Even those in Hitler's inner circle were highly unsure which artists he approved of. The 1937 "Great German Art Exhibition" and the simultaneous "Degerate Art" exhibition in Munich's Court Garden Arcades brought some clarity. Unwelcome were creative artists of the modern period including Max Beckmann, Otto Dix, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Max Pechstein.

  • Building house a Degerate Art exhibition in Salzburg (cc-by-sa/Bundesarchiv)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Degenerate art on tour

    In the "Degerate Art" exhibition, 650 confiscated artworks from 32 German museums were on display, the exhibits equated with sketches by mentally handicapped persons and shown together with photos of crippled persons. The intention: to provoke revulsion and aversion among visitors. Over two million visitors saw the exhibition on its tour of various cities.

  • Scanned image of the Degenerate Artworks Confiscation Law, 1938 (Photo: CC by Österreichische Nationalbibliothek )

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Legal foundation

    The "Degenerate Artworks Confiscation Law" of May 31, 1938 retroactively legalized their unremunerated acquisition by the state. The law remained valid in the postwar years, the allies determining that it had simply been a redistribution of state property. Unlike stolen artworks, pieces that the Nazis labled "degenerate" and had removed from museums can be freely traded today.

  • Photo of three men, one of them Hildebrand Gurlitt (Photo: picture-alliance/Stadtarchiv Düsseldorf/W. Margulies)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    The "degenerate art" trade

    The confiscated art was taken to storage facilities in Berlin and at Schönhausen Palace. Many works were sold by Hitler's four art merchants: Bernhard A. Böhmer, Karl Buchholz, Hildebrand Gurlitt and Ferdinand Möller. On March 20, 1939 the Berlin fire department burned approximately 5,000 unsold artifacts, calling it an "exercise."

  • Exterior of the Bern Art Museum (picture alliance/dpa)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Art hub Switzerland

    125 works were earmarked for an auction in Switzerland. A commission charged by Hermann Göring and others with liquefying the "degenerate" art products estimated the minimum bidding prices and commissioned the Fischer Gallery in Lucerne to carry out the auction. Taking place on June 30, 1939, it met with eager interest worldwide.

  • Historic photo of a room in Cornelius Gurlitt's house in Salzburg (Photo: privat/Nachlass Cornelius Gurlitt)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Much "degenerate art" in the Gurlitt collection

    Over 21,000 works of "degenerate art" were confiscated. Estimates on the number subsequently sold differ; sources estimate 6,000 to 10,000. Others were destroyed or disappeared. Hundreds of artworks believed lost turned up in Cornelius Gurlitt's collection — and reignited the discussion.

    Author: Julia Hitz (rf)


"The Gurlitts were involved in the trade of 'degenerate art' as well as in acquiring looted art, for example for the collections of high-ranking Nazis," explained Zuschlag. These works of so-called degenerate art should also be returned to the owners or the museums.

Oskar Moll, 'Still Life with Poppies and Black Jug' 1916 (Bayer AG/Foto: Dirk Hansen)

Oskar Moll, 'Still Life with Poppies and Black Jug' (1916)

The Oskar Moll case

That was the case of the painting by Oskar Moll that Bayer AG has handed over to the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts. Even though Bayer AG said that the painting had been lawfully acquired in 1951, the company decided to donate the work to the museum as "an example of a new understanding of social and cultural responsibility in the 21st century."

It was determined that the Nazis had confiscated the painting in 1937, along with around 400 other works from the Leipzig museum. After the end of World War II, the paintings entered the art trade. Through the provenience research work of Bayer AG's culture department, Moll's still life was identified as a painting from the Leipzig collection.

Applying the Washington Principles

In order to promote provenience research, the German Lost Art Foundation was created in Magdeburg in 2015. Among other things, it is a central point of contact on a national and international level to  implement the Washington Conference Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art.

The German Lost Art Foundation in Magdeburg (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

The German Lost Art Foundation in Magdeburg

Also known as the Washington Declaration, the statement released on December 3, 1999 was endorsed by 44 countries, including Germany. It states that "Art that had been confiscated by the Nazis and not subsequently restituted should be identified," and that steps should be taken to find fair solutions to either return the artworks to pre-war owner or compensate them.

Even if the principles are non-binding, the agreement represents "the recognition of a historical debt," said Zuschlag.

Read more:  Nazi-looted art: Germany failing 'moral obligation' to return stolen objects

'The search for looted art is a permanent task'

The Gurlitt collection has been examined, but the work is far from over. New archive documents keep appearing, shedding new light on the ownership of certain works.

The two paintings that belonged to French art collector and notary Armand Dorville, and which are now being returned by Minister Grütters, were sold by court order in Nice within four days in 1942 and later came into the hands of Hildebrand Gurlitt.

"The restitutions show that the search for looted art is a permanent task," said Zuschlag. "A lot has happened, but it remains a big issue."

Since the beginning of 2020, there has been a "Help Desk" for Nazi-looted property in Berlin, where victims of the Nazis' confiscations of cultural assets can report their losses. 

  • Max Beckmann, Zandvoort Beach Cafe (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Max Beckmann, Zandvoort Beach Cafe, 1934

    The watercolor by the Jewish painter Max Beckmann entered Gurlitt's collection only in 1945. Held by the allied occupation forces at the Central Collecting Point in Wiesbaden from 1945-1950, it was returned to Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1950. Before working for the Nazi regime, Gurlitt had collected and exhibited modern art, curating Beckmann's last exhibition in 1936 before the artist fled Germany.

  • Otto Griebel, Veiled Woman, 1926 (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Otto Griebel, Veiled Woman, 1926

    This work was owned by lawyer and art collector Fritz Salo Glaser. Artists of Dresden's avant-garde scene were his guests in the 1920s — as was the young Hildebrand Gurlitt. It is not known how Gurlitt came to possess the painting. It was confiscated in 1945 and later returned. Of Jewish heritage, Glaser only narrowly avoided deportation to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1945.

  • Claude Monet - Waterloo Bridge (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Claude Monet, Waterloo Bridge, 1903

    This painting by the famous impressionist is not suspected to have been looted. The artist sold it to the Durand Ruel Gallery in 1907. The Jewish art merchant and publisher Paul Cassirer is said to have given it to Marie Gurlitt as a present, and she left it to her son Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1923.

  • Thomas Couture, Portrait of a Seated Young Woman (picture alliance/dpa/Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle GmbH/M. Vincenz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Thomas Couture, Portrait of a Seated Young Woman, 1850

    This work by the French painter was only recently identified as a looted work of art. A short handwritten note was the clue for the provenance researchers. The picture was quite likely in the collection of the Jewish politician Georges Mandel, whose family stakes a claim to the work. It is not known how it came into Gurlitt's possession.

  • Auguste Rodin, Crouching Woman (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Auguste Rodin, Crouching Woman, approx. 1882

    Hildebrand Gurlitt must have acquired this work by the French sculptor between 1940 and 1945. Previously belonging to the Frenchman Eugene Rudier, it entered circulation in 1919 at an auction by Octave Henri Marie Mirbeau, who is said to have received it as a present from the artist.

  • Historic photo of Gurlitt's apartment (privat/Nachlass Cornelius Gurlitt)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    In Gurlitt's apartment

    Cornelius Gurlitt hoarded the sculpture along with many other artworks for decades in his Munich apartment. Before his death in 2014, he consented to have his stocks researched and — should they include articles of stolen art — have them returned to their rightful owners in accordance with the Washington Principles on Nazi-looted art.

  • Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil, 1513

    This copper engraving by Albrecht Dürer once belonged to the Falkeisen-Huber Gallery in Basel. It is not known how it got there or how long it was there however. In 2012 the engraving turned up in Cornelius Gurlitt's collection. "Old masters" like Dürer were very important to the National Socialists' view of art and were often exploited for propaganda.

  • Edvard Munch, Ashes II, 1899 (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH/Foto: Mick Vincenz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Edvard Munch, Ashes II, 1899

    The provenance of this drawing is completely unknown. It is certain, however, that Hitler considered Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's work "degenerate art." Some 82 pieces by Munch were confiscated in German museums in 1937.

  • François Boucher, Male Nude (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Francois Boucher, Male Nude, undated

    Hitler venerated 18th century French painting. He secured exceptional paintings for his own collection by targeting the collection of the Rothschild Family after the annexation of Austria. Hildebrand Gurlitt supplemented them with drawings by renowned French painters. He acquired this work by Boucher from a Parisian art merchant in 1942.

  • Carl Spitzweg: Alpine Valley with Dairymaid, 1871 (DW/J. Hitz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Carl Spitzweg: Alpine Valley with Dairymaid, 1871

    This painting was probably Hitler's personal property from 1934 onward. Not a part of the Gurlitt collection, it has been on loan from the Federal Republic of Germany since 1973 and shown in Dusseldorf's Kunstpalast Museum. The image reflects Hitler's taste in art, and he wished to have such works at the "Führer Museum."


