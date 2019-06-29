 Nazi-era stolen painting returned to Jewish owners′ descendants | News | DW | 03.07.2019

News

Nazi-era stolen painting returned to Jewish owners' descendants

Gaston Prosper Levy's family had to wait more than six months to get the painting after it was found in a German art collection. Activists suspect there may be many more stolen artworks in the collection.

A person looks at the painting Quai de Clichy, 1887 by French painter Paul Signac, during a press conference one day prior the opening of the exhibition Gurlitt: Status Report Nazi Art Theft and Its Consequences, in the Kunstmuseum in Bern, Switzerland, on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Germany on Wednesday returned a painting stolen by the Nazis to the descendants of its original Jewish owners.

Culture Minister Monika Grütters welcomed the return of "Quai de Clichy," by French neo-impressionist Paul Signac, to Gaston Prosper Levy's family during a handover ceremony in Berlin.

It "was a step toward historical justice," Grütters said, adding that "the pain and injustice caused could never be put right."

Levy fled Nazi-occupied France in 1940. Occupying soldiers are believed to have looted his art collection shortly before his escape.

Read more: Germany returns Nazi-looted painting to Jewish heirs

  • Max Beckmann, Zandvoort Beach Cafe (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Max Beckmann, Zandvoort Beach Cafe, 1934

    The watercolor by the Jewish painter Max Beckmann entered Gurlitt's collection only in 1945. Held by the allied occupation forces at the Central Collecting Point in Wiesbaden from 1945-1950, it was returned to Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1950. Before working for the Nazi regime, Gurlitt had collected and exhibited modern art, curating Beckmann's last exhibition in 1936 before the artist fled Germany.

  • Otto Griebel, Veiled Woman, 1926 (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Otto Griebel, Veiled Woman, 1926

    This work was owned by lawyer and art collector Fritz Salo Glaser. Artists of Dresden's avant-garde scene were his guests in the 1920s — as was the young Hildebrand Gurlitt. It is not known how Gurlitt came to possess the painting. It was confiscated in 1945 and later returned. Of Jewish heritage, Glaser only narrowly avoided deportation to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1945.

  • Claude Monet - Waterloo Bridge (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Claude Monet, Waterloo Bridge, 1903

    This painting by the famous impressionist is not suspected to have been looted. The artist sold it to the Durand Ruel Gallery in 1907. The Jewish art merchant and publisher Paul Cassirer is said to have given it to Marie Gurlitt as a present, and she left it to her son Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1923.

  • Thomas Couture, Portrait of a Seated Young Woman (picture alliance/dpa/Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle GmbH/M. Vincenz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Thomas Couture, Portrait of a Seated Young Woman, 1850

    This work by the French painter was only recently identified as a looted work of art. A short handwritten note was the clue for the provenance researchers. The picture was quite likely in the collection of the Jewish politician Georges Mandel, whose family stakes a claim to the work. It is not known how it came into Gurlitt's possession.

  • Auguste Rodin, Crouching Woman (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Auguste Rodin, Crouching Woman, approx. 1882

    Hildebrand Gurlitt must have acquired this work by the French sculptor between 1940 and 1945. Previously belonging to the Frenchman Eugene Rudier, it entered circulation in 1919 at an auction by Octave Henri Marie Mirbeau, who is said to have received it as a present from the artist.

  • Historic photo of Gurlitt's apartment (privat/Nachlass Cornelius Gurlitt)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    In Gurlitt's apartment

    Cornelius Gurlitt hoarded the sculpture along with many other artworks for decades in his Munich apartment. Before his death in 2014, he consented to have his stocks researched and — should they include articles of stolen art — have them returned to their rightful owners in accordance with the Washington Principles on Nazi-looted art.

  • Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil, 1513

    This copper engraving by Albrecht Dürer once belonged to the Falkeisen-Huber Gallery in Basel. It is not known how it got there or how long it was there however. In 2012 the engraving turned up in Cornelius Gurlitt's collection. "Old masters" like Dürer were very important to the National Socialists' view of art and were often exploited for propaganda.

  • Edvard Munch, Ashes II, 1899 (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH/Foto: Mick Vincenz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Edvard Munch, Ashes II, 1899

    The provenance of this drawing is completely unknown. It is certain, however, that Hitler considered Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's work "degenerate art." Some 82 pieces by Munch were confiscated in German museums in 1937.

  • François Boucher, Male Nude (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Francois Boucher, Male Nude, undated

    Hitler venerated 18th century French painting. He secured exceptional paintings for his own collection by targeting the collection of the Rothschild Family after the annexation of Austria. Hildebrand Gurlitt supplemented them with drawings by renowned French painters. He acquired this work by Boucher from a Parisian art merchant in 1942.

  • Carl Spitzweg: Alpine Valley with Dairymaid, 1871 (DW/J. Hitz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Carl Spitzweg: Alpine Valley with Dairymaid, 1871

    This painting was probably Hitler's personal property from 1934 onward. Not a part of the Gurlitt collection, it has been on loan from the Federal Republic of Germany since 1973 and shown in Dusseldorf's Kunstpalast Museum. The image reflects Hitler's taste in art, and he wished to have such works at the "Führer Museum."


Provenance Research Gurlitt, an activist group, identified the painting as stolen Jewish property in October 2018.

The work was found among the 1,500 pieces of artwork owned by the late German art collector Cornelius Gurlitt. His father, Hilderbrand Gurlitt, was an art salesman in the Nazi era.

The painting was discovered when German police were investigating a tax case at Gurlitt's home in Munich in 2012.

Provenance Research Gurlitt  suspect that a large number of paintings in 's collection were stolen from Jewish owners.

"Quai de Clichy" is the sixth to be returned since the project began. "Countless, mostly Jewish art-collectors like Gaston Prosper Levy were persecuted, stolen from or dispossessed by the NSDAP,” Grütters said.

js/amp (AP, dpa)

