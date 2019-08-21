 Nazi design, from megalomaniac to kitsch | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 06.09.2019

Culture

Nazi design, from megalomaniac to kitsch

The Volkswagen Beetle, the swastika or Leni Riefenstahl's films: A museum in the Netherlands presents the first major retrospective of design of the Third Reich, showing how Nazis used it as a propaganda instrument.

  • Hundreds of girls holding hands in a large field, Nazi architecture and swastika in the background (Getty-Images/Time Life Pictures/H. Jaeger)

    Propaganda of dark forces: 'Design of the Third Reich'

    Aesthetics for the masses

    At the 1938 Nazi party rally in Nuremberg, thousands of members of the League of German Girls (BDM) stood in an impressive formation. Uniform, obedient, functioning: The message was clear. It was a political demonstration staged by Adolf Hitler's command staff.

  • a male gymnast in action (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    Propaganda of dark forces: 'Design of the Third Reich'

    Fit for the Führer

    Director Leni Riefenstahl documented the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as an epic "Festival of Peoples" and "Festival of Beauty." More than 40 cameramen were in action. Riefenstahl's films were designed to be an ode to the body, a celebration of the Nazis' ideal of beauty. Hitler was enthusiastic fan of his "favorite director."

  • an athlete holds a lit torch, people standing in form ation below (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Propaganda of dark forces: 'Design of the Third Reich'

    Olympic Games opening ceremony 1936

    In the above scene from the Olympics film, Riefenstahl captures the lighting of the Olympic flame while thousands of people stretch their arms in salutation to their leader. Using the masses as ornamentation is undoubtedly what makes the opening ceremony so impressive.

  • Wehrmacht soldiers parading in long rows, Nazi flags in the background ssoldaten paradieren beim Reichsparteitag der NSDAP 1934 in Nürnberg. (picture alliance / akg-images)

    Propaganda of dark forces: 'Design of the Third Reich'

    Manifest power

    Leni Riefenstahl called her propaganda film about the Nazi party's sixth rally in Nuremberg in 1934 "Triumph of the Will." Today, it is regarded as one of the director's most influential works. The German Wehrmacht is strong, devoted and determined; that was the political message.

  • The area where the NSDAP hekld their party congress, huge building in Nürnberg. (DW / Maksim Nelioubin)

    Propaganda of dark forces: 'Design of the Third Reich'

    Megalomania cast in stone

    Built in stone, Nazi architecture stood for their claim to power. Gigantic, with a hint of megalomania: That was the blueprint for the Nazi party rally grounds in Nuremberg. Impressive mass marches took place here, setting the visual stage for the spread of Nazi ideology.

  • China dog (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

    Propaganda of dark forces: 'Design of the Third Reich'

    Bric-a-brac from Dachau

    This, too, was Nazi-style design: a porcelain German Shepherd dog, manufactured by Munich-Allach. The company was a purveyor to the SS and their unscrupulous boss, Heinrich Himmler. Himmler presented such figurines to his comrades at "Das Schawrze Korps" (The Black Corps), the SS official newspaper. They were produced by prisoners at the Dachau concentration camp.

  • A poster showing different identification symbols, mostly trianles (DW / Maksim Nelioubin)

    Propaganda of dark forces: 'Design of the Third Reich'

    Minute design even at the camps

    The Nazis also designed symbols of identification to be worn by concentration camp prisoners, a uniform aesthetic for their extermination process. Examples are on display at the exhibition "Design of the Third Reich," on show at the Design Museum Den Bosch in the Netherlands until January 19, 2020.


It's no coincidence that the Design Museum in Den Bosch has chosen September 2019 to open the "Design of the Third Reich" exhibition: The city was liberated from German occupation 75 years ago.

The retrospective showcases exhibits from the Netherlands and Germany, including well-known designs such as the VW Beetle and the swastika, as well as films and photos from the era providing an impression of the impressive Nazi rallies and the 1936 Olympic Games. Films directed by Leni Riefenstahl, who expertly transferred Nazi ideology to the screen, are also featured across the museum. "It all shows how much creative design contributed to the emergence of the perfidious Nazi ideology," museum director Timo de Rijk told DW.

Read more: Hitler and the opera: Staging epic works to showcase power

Anti-fascist criticism

The Nazis presented a seductive image of prosperity and carefree pleasure to the outside world at a time when they were already building concentration camps, the show's organizers say.

Design is often presented as a contribution to a better world, but in this case it was an instrument of evil forces. "That's why you have to take the trouble to analyze how the propaganda of the time worked," the museum's curators argue to deflect criticism of the project. The Association of Dutch anti-fascists (AFVN) had rejected the show as "provocative" and called on the city administration to intervene. 

Hanna Luden, director of the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel in The Hague, described the exhibition as a "tightrope act" but conceded that it is "fundamentally good" to explain how propaganda can manipulate people.

Berlin, 1936. Hitler speaks to crowds from a stage set on stairs, huge swastika (picture alliance/akg-images)

The swastika, an unmistakable symbol of Nazi terror

Design is political

"Design is about every form of presence," says Cologne-based design expert Michael Erlhoff, and that includes the staging of mass marches, clothing, gestures, language — "everything that we now associate with branding and corporate identity."

It was something the Nazis were well aware of, Erlhoff says. Design, he adds, is "massively political" because it shapes society. "Everyone can appropriate it and use it for their own goals."

Museum director Timo de Rijk, meanwhile, isn't after sensations: "Otherwise, I would have made a completely different exhibition," he says, adding that he he could have loaned a war-time guillotine from Germany. But he didn't want that.

"Design of the Third Reich" opens at the Design Museum Den Bosch on September 8 and can be seen until January 19, 2020.

  • Leni Riefenstahl behind a camera in 1940 (picture alliance/Keystone)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Hitler's favorite director

    Leni Riefenstahl was among the Nazi filmmakers who tried to redeem their reputations after 1945. She was responsible for filming the Nazi party's massive rallies and was an integral part of the propaganda machine. Anti-Semitism was inseparable from the party's ideology.

  • Atill from Jud Süss with Ferdinand Marian (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Retelling history with anti-Semitic twist

    "Jud Süss," one of the Nazis' most famous propaganda films, which is restricted today, was directed by Viet Harlan in 1940. Harlan tells the historical tale of 18th-century German-Jewish banker Joseph Süss Oppenheimer and places it in the context of anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda. "Jud Süss" was seen by millions of Germans when it was first released.

  • Still from Jud Süss

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Mixing anti-Semitism with 'art'

    In Harlan's film, anti-Semitic prejudices are underlined by the plot and the way the characters are portrayed. The writer Ralph Giordano said, "Jud Süss" was the "most mean-spirited, cruel and refined form of 'artistic anti-Semitism.'" Michael Töteberg wrote, "The film openly mobilizes sexual fears and aggression and instrumentalizes them for anti-Semitic incitement."

  • Director Veit Harlan behind a camera in 1954 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    'The devil's director'

    His biographer once called Veit Harlan "the devil's director," due to his unabashed service to Nazi ideology. Harlan had "qualified" himself to make "Jud Süss" after making his own films with anti-Semitic tendencies in the 1930s. After 1945, the director was able to continue working after going on trial and serving a temporary occupational ban.

  • Still from Jud Suss: Rise and Fall with Moritz Bleibtreu as Goebbels (picture-alliance/dpa/Concorde Filmverleih)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Dealing with propaganda films - in film

    Much was written and said about Viet Harlan and his anti-Semitic film "Jud Süss" after the war. At least one response to Harlan's work was uttered in film form. Director Oskar Roehler dealt with the origin and effect of the propaganda film in his melodramatic, controversial film "Jud Suss: Rise and Fall" (2010).

  • Joseph Goebbels with officers during a film screening in 1936 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Joseph Goebbels pulled the strings

    The Nazis were quick to recognize that cinema could have a powerful effect in swaying the people. Joseph Goebbels and his Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda used the medium to promote their ideologies, including anti-Semitism. Besides feature films like "Jud Süss," cultural and educational films were also made.

  • Still from The Eternal Jew propaganda film from 1939 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    A so-called documentary

    Another Nazi-made anti-Semitic film was "The Eternal Jew," released just a few months after "Jud Süss" in 1940. The film, made by Fritz Hippler, shows well-known Jewish artists, scenes from the Warsaw Ghetto and images of Jewish religious practices, combining them in a deceitful manner with excerpts from Hitler's speeches and SS marches. The propaganda work was billed as a documentary.

  • Still from Bismarck 1940 (Picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Devil in the details

    Most of the propaganda films the Nazis made between 1933 and 1945 used smaller doses of anti-Semitism and were not as overt as "Jud Süss." Some films were even toned down during production. The historical film "Bismarck" (1940) was originally planned as a much more aggressive anti-Semitic propaganda film.

  • Still from The Great Dictator with Charlie Chaplin as Adolf Hitler (AP)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Anti-Semitism from the perspective of Charlie Chaplin

    During the war, Hollywood produced a number of anti-Nazi films that condemned anti-Semitism. Charlie Chaplin humorously portrayed Hitler in "The Great Dictator" in 1940. After the war, Chaplin said he would have acted differently, had he been aware of the extent of the Nazis' extermination policy against the Jews.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)


