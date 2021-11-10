Navalny wins Sakharov Prize - AI's Katharina Masoud speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The jailed Russian opposition leader has been awarded the European Parliament's rights prize for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.
Honored with the top European human rights award, Russia's most famous political prisoner, Alexei Navalny, is fighting to return to Russians their basic political freedoms, writes Konstantin Eggert.
Celebrations for the 100th birthday of Nobel Peace Prize winner and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov will mainly be in the West. In Russia, his fame has faded even as his experiences are increasingly relevant today.
