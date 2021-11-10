 Navalny wins Sakharov Prize - AI′s Katharina Masoud speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Navalny wins Sakharov Prize - AI's Katharina Masoud speaks to DW

Watch video 04:11

More in the Media Center

Refugees on the EU-Belarussian Border: a political weapon 10.11.2021

Top stories in 90 seconds 10.11.2021

Toxic foam covers India's sacred Yamuna river 10.11.2021

A woman and her child rest as other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country's border with Poland. Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Wednesday. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border 10.11.2021

More from DW News

Effects of deforestation in South America 10.11.2021

Poland-Belarus border crisis: Can Putin help? 10.11.2021

The battle for new wind farms 10.11.2021

Coronavirus cases in Germany surge to highest level 10.11.2021

Read also

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des TagesFILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny wins 2021 Sakharov Prize 20.10.2021

The jailed Russian opposition leader has been awarded the European Parliament's rights prize for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

12/02/2021 Auf diesem Foto, das vom Bezirksgericht Babuskinsky zur Verfügung gestellt wurde, steht der russische Oppositionspolitiker Alexej Nawalny hinter einer Glasscheibe während einer Anhörung vor dem Bezirksgericht Babuskinsky. Der im Straflager inhaftierte russische Kremlgegner Alexej Nawalny hat ein Ende seines seit drei Wochen andauernden Hungerstreiks angekündigt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Navalny's struggle goes beyond an anti-corruption crusade 20.10.2021

Honored with the top European human rights award, Russia's most famous political prisoner, Alexei Navalny, is fighting to return to Russians their basic political freedoms, writes Konstantin Eggert.

Andrei Sakharov.URSS - 1975.

Andrei Sakharov's path from bombmaker to human rights icon 21.05.2021

Celebrations for the 100th birthday of Nobel Peace Prize winner and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov will mainly be in the West. In Russia, his fame has faded even as his experiences are increasingly relevant today.