Navalny: West blames Putin for Kremlin critic's death

Skip next section Mourners gather in Berlin, other European cities

02/16/2024 February 16, 2024 Mourners gather in Berlin, other European cities

Supporters of Alexei Navalny paid tribute to the opposition leader in numerous cities in Europe.

Many of those protesting were Russian emigrants.

Mourners in Berlin blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's government for Navalny's reported death Image: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo/picture alliance

At the gatherings, protesters held up signs or chanted slogans blaming Navalny's death on the Russian government.

"Putin murderer! Putin to the Hague," a crowd chanted in front of Russia's embassy in Berlin.

Several hundred people were gathered at the embassy in Germany's capital.

Groups also gathered in Rome, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Geneva, The Hague, Zurich, London, Lisbon and Warsaw.