Navalny wakes up from artificial coma in Berlin

Alexei Navalny has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive, the Berlin hospital treating the Russian opposition leader said on Monday.

"He is responding to verbal stimuli," Charite hospital said in a statement, reporting that the 44-year-old's condition "has improved," allowing doctors to end the medically induced coma and gradually ease him off mechanical ventilation.

German experts say Navalny, who fell sick August 20 on a domestic flight in Russia, was poisoned with a substance identified as the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

