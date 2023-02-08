  1. Skip to content
Navalny sentence meant 'to scare as many people as possible'

Ben Dorman
17 hours ago

Prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for extremism. His supporters say this conviction is just the latest attempt by the Kremlin to silence one of its most vocal critics.

