Navalny poisoned with Novichok, says German government

A toxicology test showed conclusive evidence that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced in Berlin on Wednesday.

The test was conducted in a special German military lab.

Seibert said that Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Cabinet had met to discuss the situation and determine a course of action. In a tweet announcing the findings, Seibert wrote that "The German federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms."

German government expected a swift and full explanation from Russia, according to the spokesman, who also added that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had summoned the Russian ambassador to discuss the situation.

Berlin will now confer with its EU and NATO partners to discuss an appropriate reaction to the incident, as well as notifying the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as to the findings.

More to come...