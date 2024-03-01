Navalny funeral: Hundreds gather in Moscow for ceremony

The Kremlin critic's team has urged people to attend the funeral service, which is taking place at a church in Moscow. Navalny will be buried at the Borisov cemetery a short distance from the church.

Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday amid heavy security as his supporters fear a police crackdown during his funeral procession.

Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died at the age of 47 under mysterious circumstances during his imprisonment at a prison camp on February 16.

His supporters have decided to livestream his funeral online. They have also urged people to attend his funeral service and burial in Moscow.

Hundreds gather despite Kremlin threats

The Reuters news agency reported that over 1,000 people had gathered near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, where the funeral will be taking place.

Crowds of people could be seen lining the road leading to the church.

The church service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) and will be followed by a burial at Borisov cemetery, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

Calling on people to attend, she said that everyone to whom Navalny's political work meant something, should come to the funeral. The walk from the church to the cemetery will take 28 minutes, Yarmysh said.

Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, has also urged people to come and attend the funeral.

At the same time, the Kremlin warned that protests at the funeral were not allowed. Previous protests against Putin or the war in Ukraine have been met with violent suppression.

"Any unauthorised gatherings will be in violation of the law and those who participate in them will be held responsible," spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state media agency, TASS.

Navalny's family struggled for his burial

Russian authorities handed over Navalny's body to his mother days after his death following repeated demands. His mother refused to hold a burial in secret.

Navalny's team has alleged that they had been looking for a place to bury his body but Russian authorities created hurdles in the process.

Public mourning of the Kremlin critic runs the risk of detention. Scores of people have recently been detained for laying flowers for Navalny.

Navalny's team has alleged that he was murdered at the behest of Putin as the critic was likely to be freed in a potential prisoner swap.

While Navalny's allies have not provided any evidence to support their allegations, they have vowed to seek clarity about his death.

Meanwhile, the accusations have been dismissed by Russia and his death certificate states that Navalny died of natural causes.

kb,mfi/jsi (Reuters, dpa)