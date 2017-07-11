Navalny decries 'mockery of justice' at rushed hearing

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was rushed to a makeshift courtroom on Monday, just a day after his arrest at a Moscow airport. The court session was set up at the police station in Khimki, on the outskirts of the city.

Navalny's aide accused authorities of denying him access to his lawyers, saying he was notified at the last minute of the makeshift hearing.

"I've seen a lot of mockery of justice... but they have ripped up and thrown away" Russia's criminal code, Navalny said in a video of the proceedings that was released by his team.

"This is impossible. It's ultimate lawlessness," the 44-year-old added.

Navalny was arrested on Sunday, as he was returning home from a months-long stay in Berlin. He was flown to Germany for treatment at the city's Charite Hospital, suffering from what the German government determined to be poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday decried Navalny's "arbitrary" arrest.

"The chancellor condemns the arbitrary arrest of Mr Navalny... which violates the principles of the rule of law," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters, saying Germany called on Russia "to release Mr Navalny immediately."

Seibert said Russia had arrested the "victim" of "attempted murder with chemical weapons" and "not the perpetrator."

Merkel had "repeatedly" noted that Russia's treatment of Navalny "weighed on" relations between Berlin and Moscow, Seibert added.

Charged with 'fraud'

Russian authorities have said Navalny was detained for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given in 2014, on fraud charges. Critics called those proceedings a thinly-veiled pretense designed to prevent him from running for office in future elections. Monday's hearing's nominal goal was to decide whether he had violated the terms of that suspended sentence.

Watch video 01:27 Germany again calls on Russia to probe attack on Navalny

The leading opposition figure also faces the threat of fresh charges, as part of an investigation launched last year, that he misappropriated political donations.

Nevertheless, after receiving medical treatment in Germany following his poisoning with a nerve agent, he elected to return to Russia, which will hold elections later this year.

International outcry

His detention has been widely condemned internationally, with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas calling it "totally incomprehensible" and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying it was "appalling."

Jake Sullivan, US President-elect Joe Biden's national security adviser, has criticized Moscow for arresting Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, calling the Russian politician's arrest "not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard."

"Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable," Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

Baltic states responded even more sternly. Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for EU sanctions against Moscow.

"The detention of the opposition leader and poisoning survivor Alexei Navalny is totally unacceptable. The EU should discuss further sanctions on those involved," Landsbergis told AFP news agency.

European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia also called for the "imposition of restrictive measures" against Russia.

Watch video 03:39 Navalny 'had to return,' says Russian foreign policy expert

jcg/msh (dpa, AFP)