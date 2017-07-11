Navalny decries 'mockery of justice' at rushed hearing

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was rushed to a makeshift courtroom on Monday, just a day after his arrest at a Moscow airport. The court session was set up at the police station in Khimki, on the outskirts of the city.

Navalny's aide accused authorities of denying him access to his lawyers, saying he was notified at the last minute of the makeshift hearing.

"I've seen a lot of mockery of justice... but they have ripped up and thrown away" Russia's criminal code, Navalny said in a video of the proceedings that was released by his team.

"This is impossible. It's ultimate lawlessness," the 44-year-old added.

Russian authorities have said Navalny was detained for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given in 2014, on fraud charges. Critics called those proceedings a thinly-veiled pretense designed to prevent him from running for office in future elections. Monday's hearing's nominal goal was to decide whether he had violated the terms of that suspended sentence.

The leading opposition figure also faces the threat of fresh charges, as part of an investigation launched last year, that he misappropriated political donations. Nevertheless, after receiving medical treatment in Germany following his poisoning with a nerve agent, he elected to return to Russia, which will hold elections later this year.

Navalny was arrested almost immediately after landing on Sunday. His detention has been widely condemned internationally, with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas calling it "totally incomprehensible" and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying it was "appalling."

