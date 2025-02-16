Navalny death anniversary: Scholz hails activist's 'courage'

Russia's most prominent dissident Alexei Navalny died in Russian custody one year ago, leaving behind a largely fragmented Russian opposition. Many of his supporters visited his grave in Moscow.

Late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny died "because he fought for democracy and freedom in Russia," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the first anniversary of the opposition leader's death.

Navalny died in a Russian Arctic penal colony on February 16 last year. His supporters believe his death came following direct orders from the Kremlin.

Russian authorities never fully explained how the charismatic dissident died. They only said the death happened while he was walking in the prison yard.

What did Scholz say about Navalny?

In a post on social media platform X marking his anniversary, Scholz hailed the late Navalny's work, describing it as "all the more brave" in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on the opposition.

"Putin brutally combats freedom and its defenders," Scholz said.

Navalny, meanwhile, possessed courage which "made a difference and reaches far beyond his death," the German leader added.

The European Union said President Putin and the Russian authorities "bear ultimate responsibility" for Navalny's death, in a statement commemorating his anniversary.

"Alexei Navalny gave his life for a free and democratic Russia. Today, his lawyers remain unjustly imprisoned, together with hundreds of political prisoners," the EU said in a statement on its website, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Navalny's lawyers and all political prisoners.

Supporters visit Navalny's grave

The late dissident's supporters have organized events to mark the anniversary of his death.

Some even visited his grave in Moscow and laid flowers there. Those who visited Navalny's grave in Moscow's Borisovskoye cemetery included US Ambassador Lynne Tracy and EU Ambassador Roland Galharague, media reports said.

On some Russian pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, supporters have been warned against such a move, amid threats of reprisals.

Many commemorations are also scheduled outside Russia.

In Berlin, where Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya has been living in exile, an event where she is due to share memories of her late husband is planned. Many other Russian dissidents are now also based in the German capital.

On Instagram, Navalnaya mourned her late husband's death, saying there was no day in the past year when she did not think of him.

"I love you so much, I miss you greatly," she wrote.

Navalnaya also published a video urging her late husband's supporters to fight for a "free, peaceful" Russia.

"We know why we are fighting: a future Russia [that is] free, peaceful and beautiful. The one Alexei dreamt of is possible, do everything to make his dream come true," Navalnaya said.

Edited by: Alex Berry