Navalny burried at Moscow cemetery after prison death

Crowds chanted "Navalny, Navalny!" as his coffin was carried into the church for his funeral service. Proceedings had taken place amid a heavy security presence and warnings that protests would not have been allowed.

Thousands of people turned out in Moscow for the funeral of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow on Friday.

Many carried flowers and shouted support for the man who was one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics.

Russian security forces maintained a significant security presence at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, a Russian Orthodox church, and the Borisovskoye cemetery where he was laid to rest.

His body was brought to the church where the ceremony was set to take place after being handed over to Navalny's family at the morgue.

The coffin containing the remains of Navalny was carried into the church by four pallbearers as some outside chanted: "Navalny, Navalny!"

Relatives and supporters gathered at a church in southeastern Moscow to bid farewell to Alexei Navalny Image: AP Photo/picture alliance

Following the service, his coffin was again carried out of the church to applause and more chanting from the crowds as the short journey to the cemetery began, ahead of his interment.

Navalny died at the age of 47 under mysterious circumstances during his imprisonment at a prison camp on February 16.

His supporters decided to livestream his funeral online and urged people to attend his funeral service and burial in Moscow.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral and burial is taking place amid a heavy security presence Image: REUTERS

Hundreds gather despite Kremlin threats

The Reuters news agency reported that over 1,000 people had gathered near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, where the funeral service took place, with crowds of people lining the road leading to the church.

Calling on people to attend, she said that everyone to whom Navalny's political work meant something, should come to the funeral. The walk from the church to the cemetery will take 28 minutes, Yarmysh said.

Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, has also urged people to come and attend the funeral.

At the same time, the Kremlin warned that protests at the funeral were not allowed. Previous protests against Putin or the war in Ukraine have been met with violent suppression.

"Any unauthorized gatherings will be in violation of the law and those who participate in them will be held responsible," spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state media agency, TASS.

Riot police could be seen in the area around the church and burial site of opposition leader Alexai Navalny Image: picture alliance/AP

Navalny's family struggled for his burial

Russian authorities handed over Navalny's body to his mother days after his death following repeated demands. His mother refused to hold a burial in secret.

Navalny's team has alleged that they had been looking for a place to bury his body but Russian authorities created hurdles in the process.

Public mourning of the Kremlin critic runs the risk of detention. Scores of people have recently been detained for laying flowers for Navalny.

Navalny's team has alleged that he was murdered at the behest of Putin as the critic was likely to be freed in a potential prisoner swap.

While Navalny's allies have not provided any evidence to support their allegations, they have vowed to seek clarity about his death.

Meanwhile, the accusations have been dismissed by Russia and his death certificate states that Navalny died of natural causes.

