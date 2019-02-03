 Nauru president Baron Waqu loses election | News | DW | 25.08.2019

News

Nauru president Baron Waqu loses election

The president of Nauru, the world's smallest republic, lost his seat after six years in power. President Baron Waqu was a strong supporter of Australia keeping refugees in a camp on Nauru soil.

Baron Waqa (center) in Indonesia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Tumbelaka)

Baron Waqa (center) in Indonesia

Nauru lawmakers were set to choose a new president after Baron Waqu failed to gather enough votes to stay in office, according to early results of the general election reported on Sunday.

Waqu has ruled the Micronesian nation of 11,300 for the last six years. He is a vocal proponent of the Australian refugee camp on the nation's territory, with Australia's fees providing Nauru with about a third of its national income.

Critics claim Waqu's administration has been moving against dissent, introducing strict anti-protest laws, occasionally curbing access to social media, and hindering international media from reporting fully on conditions inside the refugee camp.

In Nauru, the president needs to win a seat in the 19-people before being eligible for the highest office. However, voters apparently backed two of Waqu's rival candidates in his electorate of Boe, keeping him out of the assembly.

Hundreds of refugees remain

The final result is expected to be announced on Monday. The successor for the 59-year-old politician will only be known after a vote in the parliament. Current Finance Minister David Adaeng is considered a favorite.

Nauru is the world's smallest republic and the third smallest country in the world. While Vatican and Monaco have even smaller populations, they do not choose their leaders at the ballot box.

Australia's payments are a key source of revenue in Naru after the country exhausted its key phosphate deposits. Australia still keeps some 300 asylum seekers in Nauru, down from a peak of about 1,200 five years ago. A similar camp in Papua New Guinea was closed in 2017.

Watch video 01:00

Video: Asylum seekers forced out of Manus camp

dj/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

