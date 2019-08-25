 Nauru Parliament picks lawyer Lionel Aingimea for president | News | DW | 27.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nauru Parliament picks lawyer Lionel Aingimea for president

A former rights lawyer has been elected Nauru's president. The change in leadership follows calls for humanitarian reform in the tiny Pacific nation, which Australia uses as a detention center for displaced people.

Nauru (picture-alliance/dpa/MSF)

Nauru's Parliament chose Lionel Aingimea as president on Tuesday, three days after elections in the tiny Pacific island nation. 

Aingimea won the presidency 12-6 over rival David Adeang, the Nauru government information office reports.

Two-term President Baron Waqa lost his seat when voters swept the majority of Nauru's 19 lawmakers from office in the weekend's general elections. Speaking before Aingimea's election to the presidency on Tuesday, the opposition figure Mathew Batsiua called the general election "a decisive win for change." "People want a government that's more fair and that doesn't leave people behind." Batsiua said.

Read more: Australian-born baby denied refugee protection visa

Aingimea, a lawyer trained in Australia, previously worked with the Regional Rights Resource Team NGO. However, Aingimea subsequently worked in the Waqa administration, first as a senior public servant — then as an assistant minister for justice and border control.

Islands in the Pacific

'Lurched towards authoritarianism'

Nauru "lurched towards authoritarianism" under Waqa, according to Australia's Lowy Institute. He attempted to keep media from visiting to report on conditions facing displaced people held on the island to prevent them from reaching Australia, and pursued domestic political opponents through the courts, accusing them of rioting during a 2015 protest outside parliament. Last year, his government had ordered Doctors Without Borders to stop working with displaced people on Nauru.

Read more: Australia's government loses major vote on asylum bill

Waqa supported camps on Naura on behalf of Australia, which provides about one-third of the country's revenue. Australia's policy of processing asylum applicants on Nauru has proved an economic lifeline for the country, which had sold out of its previous source of wealth: phosphate deposits used as fertilizer. Nauru's government revenues ballooned from the equivalent of $13 million in 2010-11 to about $77 million in 2015-16 — largely thanks to fees paid by Australia's government linked to the asylum policy.

Advocates for displaced people estimate that about 300 refugees remain on the island, down from a peak of about 1,200 in 2014. Rights groups and the United Nations have consistently criticized the conditions faced by displaced people kept at bay from Australia, warning that policies of indefinite detention had contributed to mental health problems.

Nauru has a population of just over 11,000, and a surface area of 21 square kilometers (8 square miles) — making it larger only than Monaco and Vatican City.

mkg/rc (EFE, AFP)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Nauru President Baron Waqa loses election

The president of Nauru, the world's smallest republic, lost his seat after six years in power. President Baron Waqa was a strong supporter of Australia keeping refugees in a camp on Nauru soil. (25.08.2019)  

Australia's government loses major vote on asylum bill

The bill would give asylum seekers in Nauru and Papua New Guinea better access to hospitals on mainland Australia. It is the first time in almost a century that a ruling party has lost a major legislative vote. (12.02.2019)  

Australia to remove all children from Nauru migrant detention camp

Under pressure, Australia plans to remove some 40 children still suffering in offshore migrant detention camps on Nauru. It's unclear what will happen to them and their families once they receive medical treatment. (01.11.2018)  

UN slams Australia's approach to migrants arriving by boat

Australia's approach towards migrants who arrive by boat has damaged the country's human rights record, a UN special rapporteur has said. He also voiced concern that xenophobia and hate speech are on the rise. (18.11.2016)  

Australian-born baby denied refugee protection visa

An 11-month-old baby born in Australia to asylum-seeker parents has been denied a refugee visa by the country's Federal Court. The ruling throws further light on Canberra's hardline and controversial immigration policy. (15.10.2014)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Indonesien 2018 Bali Democracy Forum | Baron Waqa, Präsident von Nauru

Nauru President Baron Waqa loses election 25.08.2019

The president of Nauru, the world's smallest republic, lost his seat after six years in power. President Baron Waqa was a strong supporter of Australia keeping refugees in a camp on Nauru soil.

Tuvalu Überflutung

Fiji urges Australia to shift to renewable energy 12.08.2019

Fiji has told Australia its refusal to shift from coal to renewable energy sources amounts to an "existential threat" to Pacific islands. Neighboring low-lying Tuvalu is about to host an 18-nation regional forum.

Australien | Aborigines | Kinder | Stolen Generations

Australia promises vote on recognition of Indigenous people 10.07.2019

Australia is to hold a referendum on whether to give explicit recognition to Indigenous people in its constitution. Reformers want descendants of Australia's first inhabitants to have a greater voice in decision-making.

Advertisement