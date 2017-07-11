Natural disasters cost $280 billion in 2021: German insurance firm

German reinsurance giant Munich Re published a report on Monday that the results of natural disasters costs $280 billion (€247 billion) globally in 2021, highlighting a trend expected to continue upward as climate changes takes it toll.

"Some of the extreme weather events are of the kind that are likely to become more frequent or more severe as a result of climate change," said scientific advisors for the company. "Among these are severe storms in the USA, including in the winter half-year, or heavy rain followed by floods in Europe."

Where were the costliest natural disasters?

The report noted the proportion of those costs incurred in the United States, which was battered by hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes in 2021.

Hurricane Ida was the costliest disaster around the world, incurring losses of $65 billion.

It estimated that some $145 billion in damages was incurred across the country, adding that "both overall and insured losses were significantly higher than in the two previous years". In 2019, the total was $52 billion overall.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Rainfall best ally for Spanish firefighters A wildfire that burned through at least 7,780 hectares (30 square miles) in about a week and devastated forests in southern Spain was brought under control thanks to steady rains. The downpour helped the firefighters, who were backed by some 50 aircrafts. The blaze was one of the most difficult to combat in recent times in Spain. Some 2,600 people were forced to flee their homes.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Fierce flash floods in Europe Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in central Europe, leaving at least 226 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Europe on fire While half of Europe is drowning, elsewhere areas are going up in flames: Large fires raged, particularly in Greece, Italy and Turkey. They have caused unforeseeable monetary damage, while thousands of people in Europe have lost their homes and their belongings.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Record heat in Italy In addition to deadly wildfires, Italy also battled record heat temperatures, with the Italian Health Ministry issuing the maximum possible heat warning level for many cities. On the island of Sicily, 48.8 degrees Celsius (almost 120 degrees Fahrenheit) was measured on August 11 — a new European heat record. The heat could make existing fires worse, or lead to new ones.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Still out of control Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire continues smoldering in California. It's California's largest fire on record, and among the most destructive in the state's history — it wiped the town of Greenville off the map. Although it's about 60% contained, the fire continues to burn two months in. Meanwhile, hot and dry conditions continue in the region, spreading fears of more fire.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Extreme rainy seasons Earlier this summer, record floods also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Greece melts down amid heat waves As nations flood in northern Europe, Mediterranean countries like Greece were in the grip of several heat waves. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Tourism hot spots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires "It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's Governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,500 people were evacuated from the island by the end of July.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Heat records in the US, Canada Intense heat is becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Wildfires sparking thunderstorms Heat and drought are fueling one of the most intense wildfire seasons in the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, was so big it created its own weather and sent smoke all the way to New York City. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'? To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 'On the verge of starvation' After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and roots, and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world More people fleeing natural disasters The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow. Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun, Sarah Klein, Anne-Sophie Brändlin



In Germany, the cost of devastating floods in July 2021 was estimated to be $40 billion, making it the most expensive natural disaster in Germany to date. Rainfall reached a level not seen in the country in a century.

"The deluge triggered flash floods that swept away countless buildings. There was also severe damage to infrastructure, such as railway lines, roads and bridges. More than 220 people were killed," the firm noted.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods The devastation left by flooding The water is slowly receding, but the disaster is far from over. In devastated riverside towns in Germany, people are only slowly working their way through dealing with what the flood has left behind: bulks of mud and piles of rubbish.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods Unlivable homes The flood completely destroyed Jutta Schelleckes' apartment. She and her injured husband had been living in the mess for two days before firefighters arrived and decided to escort them out of their apartment and help them find shelter. Jutta is only one of the thousands of citizens whose homes have become uninhabitable.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods Racing against time What used to be people's furniture and household items has now turned into waste that fills up the streets. If not removed quickly, the waste can hinder rescue operations and impose safety risks to relief workers and residents. The mud can dry into a rock-hard surface that glues rubble to the streets.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods Tons of waste and garbage to be removed With volunteers' help, residents have started to clean up their battered homes and shops. Garbage trucks drive back and forth to remove the aftermath's waste from the streets. In Trier, one of the severely affected regions, 14,000 tons of flood waste was collected during the weekend, the spokesperson of the region's waste management association told public broadcaster SWR.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods Solidarity comes to the rescue In addition to an army of volunteers in disaster zones, countless solidarity initiatives were created to collect donations. The flow of donations quickly became overwhelming, to the extent that several aid organizations announced they have no more capacity to receive more donations. While the COVID pandemic has kept people apart, the disaster has brought communities in the region together. Author: Monir Ghaedi



