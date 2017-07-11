NATO's Stoltenberg slams Russian 'recklessness' over nuclear plant attack

NATO foreign ministers are holding a meeting on Friday in Brussels whose main focus is Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the takeover of a key nuclear power plant by Russian forces raises concerns of a nuclear disaster like that in Chernobyl in 1986.

The meeting also comes as Kyiv repeatedly urges Western allies to implement a no-fly zone or provide them with more planes to protect civilians and infrastructure including nuclear plants.

NATO has so far rejected the request, as putting in place and enforcing a no-fly zone would mean that the alliance could potentially be drawn into the conflict. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the issue would be discussed in the meeting.

The morning meeting was scheduled to be attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, whose country is not a member of the alliance. Along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, further invitees were British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

A meeting of EU foreign ministers, many of whose countries are also in NATO, is due to take place in the afternoon, also attended by Blinken.

The gathering comes amid growing fears that the conflict in Ukraine could spill over into other European countries.

Nuclear fears

Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described the takeover of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian troops as an act of "recklessness."

The plant is in the hands of Russian forces after a fire in a training center caused by shelling was extinguished. Authorities say that so far radiation levels have remained normal at the plant.

"Overnight we have also seen reports about the attack against the nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging good faith in diplomatic efforts," Stoltenberg said

On the sidelines of the conference, the UK's Truss told reporters that her country wants an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in view of the attack on the plant.

The attack was "a threat to European security and stability and we need those responsible to be held to account," she told British television.

Resistance to no-fly zone requests

NATO still seems unlikely to accede to Kyiv's request for a no-fly zone.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Lithuania said such a measure would drag the alliance into the war.

"All encouragements for NATO to get involved into the military conflict now are irresponsible," said Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

Canadia's Joly said that NATO was intent on avoiding the triggering of a wider international conflict, but said all scenarios should be discussed.

"NATO shouldn't be dragged into this conflict," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said. "No-fly zone means NATO being in a conflict since it will be NATO forces enforcing this no-fly zone," he added.

France's presidential office has described Ukraine's desire for a no-fly zone as "a very legitimate request and very difficult to satisfy."

The US' Blinken said, however, that although NATO was a defensive alliance, it was prepared to take offensive action if necessary.

"Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us, we are ready for it, and we will defend every inch of NATO territory," he told reporters.

