 NATO chief to visit Macron after ′brain death′ comments | News | DW | 19.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

NATO chief to visit Macron after 'brain death' comments

President Macron's very public questioning of the military alliance has left France feeling isolated. NATO head Jens Stoltenberg will now seek clarification next week ahead of a high-level summit.

NATO leaders (Getty Images/B.Doppagne)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Paris next week to discuss comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that the alliance was suffering "brain death."

Macron's sharp criticism stirred debate in Washington and European capitals ahead of an early December leaders' summit in London.

Read moreWhy has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing?

Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the best way to address any differences "is to sit down and discuss them and to fully understand the messages and the motivations."

"My message is that NATO is adapting, NATO is agile, NATO is responding," he told reporters ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting on Wednesday.

Watch video 01:35

NATO coming under increasing strain

What did Macron say?

"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," Macron told the Economist Magazine, going on to question the alliance's mutual defense clause and the commitment of the United States.

"You have partners together in the same part of the world, and you have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. None," Macron said. "Strategically and politically, we need to recognize that we have a problem." 

The French leader's comments came after the United States abruptly pulled troops out of northeastern Syria, allowing NATO member Turkey to launch an incursion against Kurds fighting against the "Islamic State" group.

The United States and Turkey did not coordinate their moves with NATO members.

  • Trump speaks into a microphone (picture-alliance/Zumapress/J. Torres)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Trump on NATO: A war of words

    Even before taking office, US President Donald Trump's relationship with NATO has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. He has disparaged the trans-Atlantic alliance, once describing it as "obsolete" and a relic of the Cold War. Here are Trump's most memorable quotes about the military alliance, even if they are at times false.

  • Fighter jets from Portugal and Canada take part in a policing mission in Lithuanian airspace

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Days of the Soviet Union'

    While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump made clear that he saw NATO as a relic of the Cold War. "You know, we're dealing with NATO from the days of the Soviet Union, which no longer exists. We need to either transition into terror or we need something else." But his remarks didn't account for how the alliance backed the US well after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in Afghanistan.

  • US President Donald Trump passes German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums'

    Trump has made defense spending his main talking point on NATO. But he has falsely accused member states of owing money to Washington, saying: "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO, and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany." The problem is NATO doesn't work like that. No money is owed to the alliance for defense or otherwise.

  • Military helicopters operate during a NATO drill

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Obsolete'

    Days before his inauguration, Trump caught NATO members off guard when he claimed the alliance was "obsolete" and threatened to withdraw support. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems: Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago." Months later, he retracted his statement, citing changes within the alliance. "Now they fight terrorism," he said.

  • US President Donald Trump pouts

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Doesn't sound very smart'

    Trump had tended to lump trade between US allies with how much Washington spends on defense. "We are spending a fortune on military in order to lose $800 billion (in trade losses). That doesn't sound very smart to me," Trump said. The problem is that while NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, the alliance has nothing to do with international trade.

  • US Army soldiers in NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'We are the schmucks'

    During a 2018 rally in Montana, Trump hit out at European allies, saying: "They want (us) to protect against Russia, and yet they pay billions of dollars to Russia, and we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." Trump was referring to Russia as Europe's primary source for oil and natural gas, but he created a false dichotomy between energy reliance and NATO's defense spending goal.

  • US President Donald Trump pushes Montenegro premier Dusko Markovic (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Dunham)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Montenegro 'may get aggressive and congratulations, you're in World War III'

    In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should jump the defense of NATO ally Montenegro in the event of an attack. The president said he'd asked himself the same question, appearing undermine the military alliance's collective defense clause. Trump went on to describe Montenegrins as a "very strong" and "very aggressive," and that that aggression risked starting World War III.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


How did NATO partners react?

US ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison later said "we firmly disagree with President Macron's assessment of NATO.''

"NATO is absolutely essential if we are going assess the risks that we face all together and the thought of only one of our countries, or one of our groups of countries, facing the enormous risks to our populations alone is not even rational.''

Macron's comments were widely criticized by other NATO members in the days after they were made. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Macron's "sweeping judgements," and she reconfirmed Germany's commitment to its role within NATO. 

Eastern European members of the alliance concerned about Russian aggression were similarly shocked by Macron's position and his suggestion that there be a rapprochement with Moscow.

Macron's comments, as well as Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system, are likely to overshadow the defense ministers meeting on Wednesday in Brussels and the December 3-4 gathering of leaders.

cw/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's Merkel, Maas defend NATO after Macron's rebuke

After French President Emmanuel Macron declared NATO "brain dead," Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the US-led alliance. "It would be a mistake to undermine NATO," Maas said. (10.11.2019)  

German defense minister takes on Macron over NATO 'brain-dead' comment

NATO is a "decisive cornerstone" of security, but getting the Germans to recognize its importance is another battle, said German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, speaking on the military alliance's future. (12.11.2019)  

Trump trade war: Macron pushes for EU deals in China

A French presidential adviser said it's time for China to prove its openness to trade with "progress on the EU-China deals." European businesses have long complained of restricted access to China's market. (04.11.2019)  

Why has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing?

Emmanuel Macron's allegation the alliance is brain-dead has raised more questions about the French leader's own state of mind than about NATO. DW's Teri Schultz looks at the aftermath of the Macron blast. (09.11.2019)  

Trump, Erdogan lavish praise despite deep divisions in US-Turkey ties

Discussions between Turkey and the United States were dominated by Syria and Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system. Relations between the NATO allies are at historic lows. (13.11.2019)  

NATO's Stoltenberg acknowledges 'different views' on Syria

The military alliance has concluded a meeting focused in large part on the conflict in Syria and the security situation in Afghanistan after elections. Jens Stoltenberg also announced new security standards for 5G. (25.10.2019)  

Angela Merkel condemns Macron's 'drastic words' on NATO

After claims by the French president that NATO is "brain dead," German Chancellor Merkel said the military alliance is far from needing life support. She called NATO the cornerstone of German security. (07.11.2019)  

France's Macron laments 'brain death of NATO'

The French president has urged European allies to "wake up" and reassess the reality of what NATO is in the Trump era. When asked whether he still believed in collective defense, he said: "I don't know." (07.11.2019)  

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

From disparaging NATO member states to calling it "obsolete," US President Donald Trump has rarely said something positive about the decades-old military alliance. DW looks at the US president's most memorable quotes. (09.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

NATO coming under increasing strain  

Related content

Frankreich Pariser Friedensforum

Macron tells world leaders nationalism is 'war' at Paris summit 12.11.2019

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a global peace forum, with the notable absence of members of Donald Trump's administration. The French leader warned of an "unprecedented crisis" on the international stage.

Leopard 2A7V MBT

Germany's Merkel, Maas defend NATO after Macron's rebuke 10.11.2019

After French President Emmanuel Macron declared NATO "brain dead," Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the US-led alliance. "It would be a mistake to undermine NATO," Maas said.

Frankreich Paris | Emmanuel Macron

Why has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing? 09.11.2019

Emmanuel Macron's allegation the alliance is brain-dead has raised more questions about the French leader's own state of mind than about NATO. DW's Teri Schultz looks at the aftermath of the Macron blast.

Advertisement