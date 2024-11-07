  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineEuro 2024
PoliticsUnited States of America

NATO: Ukraine on 'irreversible' path to membership

Peter Rölle-Dahl
July 11, 2024

A joint statement by NATO's 32 members says that Ukraine is on an 'irreversible' path to membership. At the alliance's 75th anniversary summit, they also pledged 40 billion euros of aid to Kyiv next year, most of Which is set to come from the US.

https://p.dw.com/p/4i8Yy
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

A woman shops in a supermarket in Los Angeles, California

US: Southern states hit hard by inflation trust Trump more

In Arkansas, high prices are hitting poor families hard, making them skeptical of the policies of President Joe Biden.
PoliticsMarch 4, 202407:40 min
John Kirby, White House National Security Council Spokesman, in a DW interview

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

John Kirby, of the White House National Security Council, on how the downed spy balloon could impact US-Chinese ties.
ConflictsFebruary 7, 202317:48 min
Skip next section More on Politics from North America

More on Politics from North America

A Haitian immigrant glances back towards the United States while crossing the Rio Grande back into Mexico from Del Rio, Texas

US steps up security at Texas border crossing

More than 12,000 migrants are camped under the Del Rio bridge between Mexico and Texas.
PoliticsSeptember 25, 202102:41 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

Russian disinformation network targets EU elections

Efforts to counter Russian disinformation are moving into overdrive in the days before the European elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202403:29 min
Show more