NATO: Ukraine on 'irreversible' path to membership

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaNATO: Ukraine on 'irreversible' path to membershipTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaPeter Rölle-Dahl07/11/2024July 11, 2024A joint statement by NATO's 32 members says that Ukraine is on an 'irreversible' path to membership. At the alliance's 75th anniversary summit, they also pledged 40 billion euros of aid to Kyiv next year, most of Which is set to come from the US.https://p.dw.com/p/4i8YyAdvertisement