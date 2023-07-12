NATO summit: G7 Leaders announce Ukraine security framework

07/12/2023 July 12, 2023 Biden vows unwavering support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden used a speech after the conclusion of the two-day NATO summit before a cheering crowd in Vilnius to vow that the West will not abandon Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

"We will not waver," he said in the courtyard of Vilnius University, saying that President Vladimir Putin had expected NATO to "break" — but "he thought wrong."

"When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart. He thought NATO would break. He thought our unity would shatter at the first testing. He thought democratic leaders would be weak. But he thought wrong," Biden said.

"The defense of freedom is not the work of a day or a year. It's the calling of our lifetime — of all time," Biden said, adding that NATO is "stronger, more energized and yes, more united than ever in its history."

Biden's speech aimed to rally allies and showcase his role on the world stage ahead of a 2024 re-election campaign focused on healing divisions at home and abroad.