NATO summit: Leaders continue pledging Ukraine support

The NATO leaders of 32 members states are continuing to meet in Washington at the alliance's 75th anniversary summit, with the ongoing war in Ukraine the focus of talks.

Day one saw US President Joe Biden stress the "sacred obligation" his country has in terms of supporting the alliance and pledge air defense systems for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked NATO for its "strong declaration" over air defense, something he has been repeatedly been calling for in the face of increasing Russian missile and drone strikes.

The 2024 summit is the last for outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, with former Dutch Prime Minister taking over in October.