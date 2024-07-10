NATO summit: Leaders continue pledging Ukraine support

NATO summit: Leaders continue pledging Ukraine supportPublished July 10, 2024last updated July 10, 2024
What you need to know
The NATO leaders of 32 members states are continuing to meet in Washington at the alliance's 75th anniversary summit, with the ongoing war in Ukraine the focus of talks.
Day one saw US President Joe Biden stress the "sacred obligation" his country has in terms of supporting the alliance and pledge air defense systems for Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked NATO for its "strong declaration" over air defense, something he has been repeatedly been calling for in the face of increasing Russian missile and drone strikes.
The 2024 summit is the last for outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, with former Dutch Prime Minister taking over in October.
'Too early to say' when Ukraine will become NATO member
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was still too soon to say when Ukraine would become a member of the alliance, but it was firmly on the path toward that goal.
"To have a new ally we need consensus. All allies agree that Ukraine will become a member but its too early to say exactly when that will happen," Stoltenberg told members of the media as he responded to questions.
"What I can say is that we are moving together with Ukraine, closer and closer to NATO membership and we do that by concrete actions," the NATO secretary-general added.
Which countries are NATO members?
NATO has 32 member countries.
Day one's pledges of support for Ukraine
Ukraine will be receiving dozens of tactical air defence systems in the coming months.
Day one of the NATO leaders summit saw US President Joe Biden announce "a historic donation of air defense equipment for Ukraine."
The deliveries would include at least four of the Patriot systems that Ukraine has requested.
The US, Germany and Romania will send Ukraine additional Patriot batteries, according to a joint agreement.
The Netherlands and others will provide Patriot components to make up one more battery.
Other allies will provide other air defense systems.
The announcement came after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on the leaders of the alliance to maintain support for Ukraine and said that "the greatest risk will be if Russia wins in Ukraine."
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his thanks for NATO's "strong declaration" regarding air defense and said it would help destroy Russian missiles and drones.
What is expected during this year's summit?
The NATO 2024 summit is hosted by Washington DC, coinciding with the military alliance's 75 anniversary.
The 3-day meeting will focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as countering growing Chinese influence on the world stage.
Outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is addressing the alliance members on Tuesday. This will be his final summit, with former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte taking over the reins in October.
The leaders of non-member states New Zealand, Japan and South Korea will attend the summit for the third year in a row amid increasing Chinese military presence in the Pacific.
Ahead of the meeting, Stoltenberg announced a $43 billion (€39.7 billion) aid package to Ukraine, a reduction from previous packages that is expected to decrease further the following year.
However, the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which was approved in June, is set to cement assistance for Kyiv in the future in the case of a Trump presidency
Trump has suggested that he will be less generous to Ukraine than Biden if elected in November.
Biden, who is also due to speak on Tuesday, was expected to use the NATO summit in Washington to press his case after a television debate against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in June left voters questioning if age was taking its toll on the president.
kb/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)