NATO summit: Embattled Biden to host leaders in Washington

07/09/2024 July 9, 2024 Zelenskyy vows to fight for more security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to fight for extra security guarantees for his country, as he arrived in Washington, DC for the NATO summit on Tuesday.

"The NATO summit begins today," Zelenskiy said in a video published on the Telegram messaging app. "We are fighting for additional security guarantees for Ukraine - and these are weapons and finances, political support."

"We are doing and will always do everything to make the Russian terrorist lose," he added.