NATO summit: Donald Trump says Germany 'captive' of Russia

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Germany over a gas pipeline deal with Russia, as NATO countries prepared to meet in Brussels for one of the most challenging summits in years.

"Germany is captive of Russia because it is getting so much of its energy from Russia," Trump said, referring to Berlin's Nord Stream 2 deal with Moscow. "They pay billions of dollars to Russia and we have to defend them against Russia."

Berlin hopes the 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) Baltic Sea pipeline will provide direct delivery of more than 55 billion cubic meters (2 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas starting in late 2019.

Read more: US-German conflicts — what you need to know

German defense minister hits back

But the US and some eastern European countries have criticized the deal, fearing it could make Germany overly reliant on Russia at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between Moscow and NATO.

Watch video 02:04 Now live 02:04 mins. Share Does Trump have a point about NATO? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/31AaP Does Trump have a point about NATO?

Speaking in Brussels, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen responded almost immediately to Trump's criticism of Nord Stream 2.

"We have a lot of issues with Russia without any doubt," she said. "On the other hand, you should keep the communication line between countries or alliances and opponents without any question."

'Dear America, appreciate your allies'

Trump's stinging criticism of Germany during a breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg came less than a day after he exchanged stern words with European Council President Donald Tusk over European defense spending.

Shortly before arriving in Brussels, Trump slammed European NATO members for failing to meet the alliance target of spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense.

"Many countries in NATO, which we are expected to defend, are not only short of their current commitment of 2 percent (which is low) but are also delinquent for many years in payments that have not been made. Will they reimburse the US?" he wrote on Twitter.

In Brussels, Tusk hit back at Trump for "criticizing Europe almost daily" and said the president should acknowledge that Europe is the US' closest ally. "Dear America, appreciate your allies, after all you don't have that many," he said.

Read more: NATO in a nutshell: What you need to know

Tense talks ahead

The spat over defense spending is set to dominate the two-day meeting where leaders are also expected to sign off on a new rapid reaction force, increased funding for Afghan security forces and an invitation for Macedonia to join the nearly 70-year-old alliance.

Only eight members of the 29-strong bloc are expected to spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense in 2018 — the US, Estonia, Greece, Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania. Germany's defense spending is currently 1.24 percent of its GDP.

The meeting is also be taking place amid heightened tensions over US tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports and Trump's withdrawal from a nuclear deal with Iran that many European countries are eager to save.

In a signal to European allies, the US Senate voted on Tuesday 97-2 in a non-binding resolution in support of NATO.

amp/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)