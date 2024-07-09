NATO summit: Biden pledges more air defense for Ukraine

NATO summit: Biden pledges more air defense for UkrainePublished July 9, 2024last updated July 10, 2024
What you need to know
- NATO leaders meet in Washington for a summit that coincides with the alliance's 75th anniversary
- US President Biden pledges more air defense systems for Ukraine
- Ukraine's route to NATO features high on the agenda, with Zelenskyy due to speak
- The summit comes as Biden faces growing criticism from Democrats over his presidential bid
- Moscow has said it will closely follow the summit
Biden says US support for NATO a 'sacred obligation'
US President Joe Biden stressed the importance of transatlantic defense cooperation through NATO during a meeting of the military alliance's leaders in Washington.
"An overwhelming majority of Americans understand that NATO makes us all safer," he said, calling support for the alliance a "sacred obligation."
Biden said that the world was facing a "pivotal moment" for European and transatlantic security.
The US president urged NATO allies to maintain support for Ukraine, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to wipe Ukraine off the map.
"We know Putin will not stop at Ukraine," he said.
Biden went on to say that Ukraine can defeat Putin with the "full and collective support" of NATO allies.
The US president concluded his speech by awarding NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for "guiding the alliance through one of the most consequential periods in its history." The medal is the US' highest civilian honor.
Biden is seeking reelection in November, when he is likely to face off against former President Donald Trump.
During his term in office, Trump criticized NATO, saying that the US was paying to much to the alliance relative to other members.
During his 2024 campaign he suggested that Russia could "do whatever the hell they want" to NATO members that don't meet defense spending targets.
US and NATO allies to send Ukraine dozens of air defense systems
During a speech opening a summit of NATO leaders in the Washington on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that NATO allies will send Ukraine dozens of tactical air defense systems in the coming months.
"Today I'm announcing a historic donation of air defense equipment for Ukraine," Biden said.
The deliveries would include at least four of the Patriot systems that Ukraine has requested.
The US, Germany and Romania will send Ukraine additional Patriot batteries, according to a joint agreement.
The Netherlands and others will provide Patriot components to make up one more battery.
Other allies will provide other air defense systems.
On Tuesday, ,Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine's air defense was still lacking and requested that allies send more Patriot systems.
The renewed pledge of air defense support comes after dozens of people were killed Monday after Russian missiles struck several Ukrainian cities, including a children's hospital in Kyiv.
Stoltenberg says Russia win in Ukraine 'greatest risk' for NATO
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged leaders of the military alliance to maintain support for Ukraine, and emphasized that the outcome of the war will shape global security for decades.
"There are no cost-free options with an aggressive Russia as a neighbor. There are no risk-free options in a war," Stoltenberg told the opening of the NATO summit in Washington DC marking the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance.
"The biggest cost and the greatest risk will be if Russia wins in Ukraine," he added. “We cannot let that happen."
Stoltenberg said that NATO was no longer given and that members of the alliance must show courage in facing future challenges.
He argued that a Russian victory in Ukraine would embolden Iran, North Korea and China.
UK's new prime minister heads to Washington
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is headed to Washington to take part in the NATO summit, his first trip since taking the top job following last week's general election across the UK.
He is expected to reaffirm London's support for Kyiv.
"But today and tomorrow and the next day is all about standing together with our allies, discussing practically how we provide further support for Ukraine, and send a very, very clear message to Putin that we will stand against Russian aggression wherever it is in the world," he told reporters before taking off.
His Labour government has also said it is committed to sticking to the prior Conservative government's plan to raise defense spending to 2.5%, above the 2% target set by the alliance.
How does Germany view the summit?
DW's Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner says that as he travels to Washington to attend the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is aware that, being Ukraine's second largest supporter, Germany must also take on more responsibility within NATO in the future.
Scholz sees the announcement of another air defense package for Ukraine from Washington, following months of requests, as confirmation of how effective Germany leading by example is, Küfner says.
Scholz is accompanied by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
"The fact that his own defense minister is complaining bitterly about only receiving an extra €1.5 billion instead of the €6.5 billion budget increase he had demanded reflects badly on a chancellor who, with reference to the €100 billion in special funds, believes he has concluded his self-declared turnaround," Küfner says. "Pistorius does not share this view."
She expects Scholz to experience a "reality check" when he meets two leading US senators on Wednesday.
"Both Republicans and Democrats are convinced that Germany, the world's third largest economy, will have to contribute far more to military spending than the 2% of GDP that has finally been set."
NATO signs $700 million Stinger missile contract
The NATO alliance has signed a contract for member countries to produce Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth nearly $700 million (approximately €647.5 million).
Outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement on Tuesday, as the alliance presses its members to boost weapons production capabilities.
"There is no way to provide strong defense without a strong defense industry," Stoltenberg said.
The Stinger is a portable surface-to-air defense system that can be carried and fired by troops or mounted to a vehicle and used as short-range defense against aircraft. It was among the first weapons the US shipped to Ukraine following Russia's 2022 invasion.
Zelenskyy vows to fight for more security guarantees
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to fight for extra security guarantees for his country, as he arrived in Washington, DC for the NATO summit on Tuesday.
"The NATO summit begins today," Zelenskiy said in a video published on the Telegram messaging app. "We are fighting for additional security guarantees for Ukraine - and these are weapons and finances, political support."
"We are doing and will always do everything to make the Russian terrorist lose," he added.
Moscow following summit 'with greatest attention'
Moscow has said it will follow the Washington summit "with the greatest attention," as its war in Ukraine drags on for a third year.
Speaking to journalists, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would follow "with the greatest attention... the rhetoric at the talks and the decisions that will be taken and put on paper."
NATO "is an alliance that considers Russia an enemy, an opponent," Peskov said, adding that the alliance "has regularly declared its aim to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield" and "is taking part directly in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Ukraine."
What is expected during this year's summit?
The NATO 2024 summit is hosted by Washington DC, coinciding with the military alliance's 75 anniversary.
The 3-day meeting will focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as countering growing Chinese influence on the world stage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Tuesday. He is due to speak at the summit later.
Outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is addressing the alliance members on Tuesday. This will be his final summit, with former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte taking over the reins in October.
The leaders of non-member states New Zealand, Japan and South Korea will attend the summit for the third year in a row amid increasing Chinese military presence in the Pacific.
Ahead of the meeting, Stoltenberg announced a $43 billion (€39.7 billion) aid package to Ukraine, a reduction from previous packages that is expected to decrease further the following year.
However, the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which was approved in June, is set to cement assistance for Kyiv in the future in the case of a Trump presidency
Trump has suggested that he will be less generous to Ukraine than Biden if elected in November.
Biden, who is also due to speak on Tuesday, was expected to use the NATO summit in Washington to press his case after a television debate against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in June left voters questioning if age was taking its toll on the president.
