NATO summit: Biden pledges more air defense for Ukraine

07/10/2024 July 10, 2024 Biden says US support for NATO a 'sacred obligation'

US President Joe Biden stressed the importance of transatlantic defense cooperation through NATO during a meeting of the military alliance's leaders in Washington.

"An overwhelming majority of Americans understand that NATO makes us all safer," he said, calling support for the alliance a "sacred obligation."

Biden said that the world was facing a "pivotal moment" for European and transatlantic security.

The US president urged NATO allies to maintain support for Ukraine, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to wipe Ukraine off the map.

"We know Putin will not stop at Ukraine," he said.

Biden went on to say that Ukraine can defeat Putin with the "full and collective support" of NATO allies.

The US president concluded his speech by awarding NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for "guiding the alliance through one of the most consequential periods in its history." The medal is the US' highest civilian honor.

Biden is seeking reelection in November, when he is likely to face off against former President Donald Trump.

During his term in office, Trump criticized NATO, saying that the US was paying to much to the alliance relative to other members.

During his 2024 campaign he suggested that Russia could "do whatever the hell they want" to NATO members that don't meet defense spending targets.