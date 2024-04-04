NATO stresses unity as foreign ministers wrap up summit

NATO foreign ministers ended their two-day meeting in Brussels on Thursday as the alliance marks its 75th anniversary.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said discussions were underway to secure the long-term viability of the military alliance.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described NATO as a "central anchor of security" in Europe.

Ukraine was also on the agenda, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterating his country's "rock-solid" support for Kyiv. He also expressed support for a pathway for Ukraine to eventually join the bloc.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Russia and NATO were now in "direct confrontation" amid a deteriorating security situation.

Here are some of the main developments taking place during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday, April 4.