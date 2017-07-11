NATO scrambled jets 290 times due to Russian planes in 2021

NATO fighter jets were scrambled hundreds of times this year to intercept aircraft, most of them Russian warplanes, the military alliance said on Tuesday.

According to NATO, 290 of around 370 total missions were flown in 2021 in response to the activities of Russian aircraft.

Most of the intercepts in 2021 took place in the Baltic region, where NATO operates an air-policing mission for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

"Generally, intercepts occurred without incident as NATO planes take off to identify the approaching aircraft and escort it out of the area. Very few intercepted flights entered allied airspace,'' NATO said in a statement.

More to come...

mvb/rt (AP, dpa)