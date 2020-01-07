NATO pulls some troops out of Iraq amid Soleimani flare-up

NATO announced on Tuesday that it was pulling some of its troops and personnel out of Iraq and repositioning others within the country.

A spokesman for the trans-Atlantic military alliance said that "the safety of our personnel is paramount" and that some troops would be moved "both inside and outside of Iraq."

"NATO maintains a presence in Iraq. And we are prepared to continue our training and capacity-building when the situation permits," the spokesman told German news agency dpa.

Tensions in the region skyrocketed following the death of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike on Friday in Baghdad.

NATO has been taking part in a mission to train Iraqi soldiers since the beginning of 2017, with an estimated 500 trainers, advisers and support staff. Their military and civilian personnel includes staff from the alliance's 29 member states as well as non-NATO partner countries.

German military reduces troops

The move follows shortly on the heels of Germany reducing the number of Bundeswehr troops stationed in Iraq due to rising security concerns in the region. The German government said that 30 out of the 130 personnel serving in the country are being redeployed to neighboring countries.

Romania also said that 14 of its soldiers taking part in the NATO mission would also be "relocated."

On Sunday, Iraq's parliament voted to expel foreign troops taking part in an anti-Islamic State coalition in response to the deadly drone attack that killed Soleimani as well as a top Iraqi militia commander.

