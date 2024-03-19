NATO - Old Friends, New Fronts

Since 1949, NATO has shaped Europe‘s security policy like no other organization. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty outlines the principle of "collective defense”.

But is the world's largest military alliance ready to defend itself?

Image: MDR/BR/DW

Marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, this documentary looks at the past, present and future of NATO. Among other things, it sheds light on vulnerabilities. For example, Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty is anything but binding. Unanimity among the member states is a prerequisite -- but by no means a certainty. And there are only partial guarantees in place when it comes to the speed with which troops and supplies must be delivered in extreme situations.

Image: MDR/BR/DW

The film embarks on a journey across the Alliance's territory. The filmmakers visit Tallinn, in Estonia, where NATO's Cyber Defence Centre is located. From here they travel on to Ulm, in Germany, where the deployment of troops and supplies is organized. The next stop is NATO headquarters in Brussels, where political decisions are made. The film hears from high-ranking current and former NATO generals and security experts along the way.

With the help of international historians, the documentary also looks back on the 75-year history of NATO. Founded after the devastating experiences of the Second World War, the alliance’s architects wanted to deter enemies. But even more importantly, they wanted to secure peace among the alliance partners - not least out of fears of Germany regaining strength.

The documentary draws on previously unseen archival film material: NATO portraits of member countries filmed in the 1950s to give soldiers a better understanding of one another’s countries and thus enhance cohesion.

Image: MDR/BR/DW

Important eyewitnesses, including Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton and diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger, are featured. They provide context for recent NATO developments: How close was the US to leaving NATO in 2018? And what would the consequences have been? Was a promise really made not to expand NATO eastwards after the collapse of the Soviet Union? The film seeks an answer to this question, which continues to shape Russia's relationship with NATO to this day.

