NATO must 'stand up' to authoritarian regimes China and Russia, says Stoltenberg

NATO allies branded China a security risk to the alliance for the first time, in a final summit statement released on Monday. The Alliance also singled out its historic foe Russia for "aggressive actions."

Leaders from the alliance's 30 member states were meeting in Brussels to discuss a wide range of international security issues, summarized in a lengthy 79-point joint communique.

"In the age of global competition Europe and North America must stand up against authoritarian regimes like Russia and China," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a speech, rounding up the summit.

It was US President Joe Biden's first since taking office. He tried to make amends after former president Donald Trump threatened the future of the historic defense alliance, slating members in a row over funding.

China 'is coming closer to us'

"China's stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security," NATO's final communique stated.

The document also outlined NATO's concerns about China's growing military strength and modernization. "China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal with more warheads and a larger number of sophisticated delivery systems to establish a nuclear triad."

It criticized China's "opaque" weapons development programs and its "publicly declared military-civil fusion strategy." It also criticized China for its cooperation with Russia in this area.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stresses that the alliance must to respond to threats from China

"China is coming closer to us. We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa, but we also see China investing heavily in our own critical infrastructure," Stoltenberg said, likely references to Chinese port-building in Africa and a row over 5G networks built by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

"We need to respond together as an alliance," Stoltenberg added.

But Stoltenberg earlier stressed that: "We're not entering a new Cold War and China is not our adversary, not our enemy."

He added that "we need to address together, as the Alliance, the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel thinks NATO needs to strike the right balance with China

Following the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that NATO needs find the right balance in handling China.

"If you look at the cyber threats and the hybrid threats, if you look at the cooperation between Russia and China, you cannot simply ignore China," Merkel told reporters. "But one must not overrate it, either — we need to find the right balance."

In a sign of a common position emerging on China, the European Union has already designated Beijing a "systemic rival."

Russia ties 'at lowest point since Cold War'

"Russia’s aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security," the commuique outlined. It condemned Russia for its continual breach of "the values, principles, trust, and commitments outlined in agreed documents that underpin the NATO-Russia relationship."

"Our relationship with Russia is at its lowest point since the Cold War," Stoltenberg said. "We'll keep our defenses strong while remaining ready to talk," he said, albeit stressing that the goal was to avoid misunderstandings and escalation.

Later this week, in Geneva on Wednesday, Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for talks in Geneva as part of the US president's first foreign tour in office.

NATO's relationship with Afghanistan is 'not over'

"Withdrawing our troops does not mean ending our relationship with Afghanistan," but the start of "a new chapter," the communique stated. This follows the organization's commitment in April to draw down its operations in the country.

NATO reaffirmed its commitments to provide training and support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, including through the Afghan National Army Trust Fund.

NATO outlined plans to continue dialogue on Afghanistan with international and regional partners. The organization said it would carry on supporting the ongoing peace process.

Afghanistan has been marked by constant violent attacks on both military and civilian targets amid a peace process between the government and the Taliban. But this violence has surged since May 1, when the United States began to withdraw its remaining forces from the country.

More recently, so-called "Islamic State" (IS) fighters attacked a group of mine-clearing workers in the north of the country.

NATO and star wars?

NATO's communique also tackled space, stating: "We recognize the growing importance of space for the security and prosperity of our nations."

It added that space would contribute to the organization's deterrence and defense plans and said that secure access to space was "essential."

"We consider that attacks to, from, or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the Alliance," the communique added.

The NATO statement also singles out space as a place that China was making "rapid advances" that "are affecting our security."

NATO on climate change

NATO also identified climate change as a threat multiplier that impacts the Alliance's security in Monday's communique.

In order to mitigate these effects, it agreed on a climate action plan and will include climate change considerations into its full spectrum of work. These will range from defense planning and capability development to civil preparedness and exercises, according to the communique.

