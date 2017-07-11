NATO must reduce military emissions — Jens Stoltenberg

NATO must reduce its "military emissions" in an effort to tackle climate change, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

He made the announcement on Twitter as he welcomed the United States' special envoy for climate — John Kerry — to Brussels.

He tweeted: "Great to welcome @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry to Brussels. We agree that climate change makes the world more unsafe, so #NATO needs to step up and play a bigger role in combating it — including by reducing military emissions. I look forward to working closely together. #NATO2030."

Last September, in an op-ed published on the NATO website, Stoltenberg declared he had been "passionate about climate change all of my life."

"It is my responsibility to address the threat climate change poses to our shared security."

