NATO meets over Alexei Navalny poisoning

NATO is set to convene a special meeting on Friday to discuss the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to speak at a press conference after the meeting.

"We'll consult with Germany and all NATO Allies on the implications," Stolenberg said.

Earlier this week, the German government announced that Navalny had been poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, the same chemical weapon British authorities say was used against Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018.

'Completely unacceptable'

EU officials and German political leaders have proposed taking disciplinary action against Russia, including using sanctions.

"The use of chemical weapons is completely unacceptable under any circumstances, constitutes a serious breach of international law and international human rights standards," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

"The European Union calls for a joint international response and reserves the right to take appropriate actions, including through restrictive measures."

However, observers argue that the EU has little room to maneuver since the perpetrator remains unknown.

International probe

Last month, Navalny was evacuated to Berlin after falling ill during a Russian flight. The hospital where he was treated in Siberia said he likely fell ill as a result of low blood sugar.

However, German doctors at the Charite Hospital in Berlin said tests showed he had been poisoned. Those claims were further backed by examinations conducted by the Bundeswehr, Germany's military.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "beyond a doubt" the poisoning was "an attempted murder with nerve agent."

European officials have called for Russia to cooperate with Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and submit to an independent probe.

"The OPCW continues to monitor the situation and stands ready to engage with and to assist any States Parties that may request its assistance," said OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias.

