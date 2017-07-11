NATO meeting: Germany hopes for continued US support in Afghanistan

Ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he hoped for continued support of US troops in Afghanistan.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has accelerated the withdrawal of American soldiers, with plans to cut numbers there from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January. Most of the 11,000 NATO personnel currently in Afghanistan are from Europe and other member countries, but the alliance relies heavily on the US armed forces for air support and logistics.

It is important "that the portion of American troops that are necessary for the security of German soldiers remain in Afghanistan," Maas stressed in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, referring to evacuation helicopters as an example.

"Otherwise we can no longer guarantee the security of German soldiers."

His comments came at the start of a two-day video conference of foreign ministers from the 30 NATO countries. At the meeting, diplomats are expected to discuss the Afghanistan mission, as well as a series of proposals to reform the military alliance.

Ideas for NATO revamp

The 138 concrete proposals were put forward by a panel of experts amid growing questions about the relevance of an alliance that French President Emmanuel Macron last year described as "brain dead."

The raft of ideas include ways to strengthen NATO's political role and to prevent vetoes on joint action, according to Germany's dpa news agency.

Maas welcomed the reforms, saying they had "a lot of substance" and "came at the right time."

"We have to look after our own interests more, we'll have to talk about what Europe can do for itself in its immediate neighborhood," he told ZDF.

Withdrawal should hinge on peace talks: Maas

Maas added that German soldiers "cannot and should not stay in Afghanistan forever," but said the withdrawal of international forces should be "coordinated" with peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Under a deal between the Taliban and the US, foreign troops should leave Afghanistan by May 1 if security on the ground permits.

NATO defense ministers are likely to make a final decision about the future of the mission in February.

Maas also expressed hope that coordination with the new US administration under Joe Biden, who is to be sworn in as president on January 20, would be "better than with the previous one."

NATO foreign ministers were also expected to discuss the military alliance's policy towards China.

nm/dr (AFP, dpa, AP)