NATO head says differences with Russia 'not easy to bridge'

The US and its allies sat down with Russian envoys amid heightened tensions over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. While no gaps were bridged, NATO said it was ready for more talks with Moscow.
The deputy US secretary of state said Washington pushed back on Moscow's security proposals. Her Russian counterpart said there was no basis for Western powers to fear an "escalation" with Ukraine.
Moscow has said it is "disappointed" with signals from the United States ahead of talks in Geneva, where the two sides are set to discuss the crisis at the Ukrainian border.
Stakes are high and expectations low as the 30 allies sit down for the first talks with Russia in more than two years. Teri Schultz reports that neither side initially sees room for compromise on Ukraine's future status.
