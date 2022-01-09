 NATO head says differences with Russia ′not easy to bridge′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.01.2022

DW News

NATO head says differences with Russia 'not easy to bridge'

U.S. President Joe Biden holds virtual talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin amid Western fears that Moscow plans to attack Ukraine, during a secure video call from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2021. /The White House/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

US, Russia set firm lines ahead of Ukraine talks 09.01.2022

Russia is pushing for written guarantees that there will be no further eastward expansion of NATO.

Russia to set out Ukraine demands in NATO talks 12.01.2022

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies and taken on November 1, 2021 shows the presence of a large ground forces deployment on the northern edge of the town of Yelnya, Smolensk Oblast, Russia. - The Pentagon is monitoring the Ukraine region closely amid reports of a new buildup of Russian troops on the country's border, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on November 1. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED / THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED

Russian troop buildup raises fears of Ukraine invasion 30.11.2021

Soldiers take part in a joint military exercise of British, Estonian and Danish forces at the central training area of Tapa Base, Estonia, on October 1, 2020, as part of a series of exercises of the NATO EFP battlegroup. - The exercises are increasing in scale and will culminate with the battalion-level Furious Axe exercise starting mid-October 2020 at the Adai polygon in Latvia where the whole battlegroup will participate. (Photo by Raigo Pajula / AFP) (Photo by RAIGO PAJULA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian troop buildup raises fears of Ukraine invasion 24.11.2021

6739262 12.01.2022 Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a photographing ceremony before the Russia - NATO talks in Brussels, Belgium. Alexey Vitvitsky / Sputnik

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.01.2022

British PM Boris Johnson admitted he attended a party at Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Boris Johnson apologizes for attending lockdown party 12.01.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers he was in favor of a general COVID vaccine mandate.

Germany's Scholz supports COVID vaccine mandate 12.01.2022

Entrepreneurs on the French territory of Reunion want to turn the island into a massive data hub.

Will Reunion Island become the world's 6th digital hub? 12.01.2022

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C) arrive to attend the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP)

NATO open to more talks with Russia amid Ukraine tensions 12.01.2022

The US and its allies sat down with Russian envoys amid heightened tensions over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. While no gaps were bridged, NATO said it was ready for more talks with Moscow.

10.01.2022, Schweiz, Genf: Wendy Sherman, Vizeaußenministerin der USA, und Sergej Rjabkow, Vizeaußenminister von Russland, stehen bei einem bilateralen Treffen zwischen Russland und den USA nebeneinander und sehen sich an. Bei dem Treffen der Vizeaußenminister von Russland und den USA soll es unter anderem um den russischen Truppenaufmarsch an der Grenze zur Ukraine aber auch um von Russland geforderter Sicherheitsgarantien der NATO gehen. Foto: Denis Balibouse/KEYSTONE REUTERS POOL/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia and US hold tense talks on Ukraine crisis 10.01.2022

The deputy US secretary of state said Washington pushed back on Moscow's security proposals. Her Russian counterpart said there was no basis for Western powers to fear an "escalation" with Ukraine.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia says not hopeful ahead of talks with US over Ukraine 09.01.2022

Moscow has said it is "disappointed" with signals from the United States ahead of talks in Geneva, where the two sides are set to discuss the crisis at the Ukrainian border.

This handout photo taken from a video released on Friday, April 23, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, Russian military's armored vehicles roll into landing vessels after drills in Crimea. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases after a massive military buildup that caused Ukrainian and Western concerns. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

NATO-Russia talks: Starting point or standoff? 11.01.2022

Stakes are high and expectations low as the 30 allies sit down for the first talks with Russia in more than two years. Teri Schultz reports that neither side initially sees room for compromise on Ukraine's future status.