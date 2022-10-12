 NATO: European allies move to step up air defenses | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 13.10.2022

DW News

NATO: European allies move to step up air defenses

DW looks at how NATO intends to deal with the dwindling stockpiles of its member states.

Read also

NATO chief: Russia's strikes in Ukraine are 'sign of weakness'

NATO chief: Russia's strikes in Ukraine are 'sign of weakness' 11.10.2022

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefed the media following two days of intensified Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. His remarks come ahead of a scheduled meeting with NATO defense ministers.

NATO: Circumstances for using nuclear weapons 'extremely remote'

NATO: Circumstances for using nuclear weapons 'extremely remote' 13.10.2022

The head of the Western military alliance has warned though that there would be "severe consequences" if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Germany, 14 NATO allies agree to procure air defense systems

Germany, 14 NATO allies agree to procure air defense systems 13.10.2022

The 15 countries are moving closer toward setting up the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative as they seek to build better defense capabilities in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Can NATO allies arm both Ukraine and themselves? 11.10.2022

NATO allies say it will "stay the course" with Kyiv. But some governments are increasingly worried it won't be able to fulfill that pledge and keep their powder dry.