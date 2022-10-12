NATO: European allies move to step up air defenses

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefed the media following two days of intensified Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. His remarks come ahead of a scheduled meeting with NATO defense ministers.
The head of the Western military alliance has warned though that there would be "severe consequences" if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
The 15 countries are moving closer toward setting up the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative as they seek to build better defense capabilities in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NATO allies say it will "stay the course" with Kyiv. But some governments are increasingly worried it won't be able to fulfill that pledge and keep their powder dry.
