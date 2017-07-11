 NATO dismisses new anti-nuclear UN treaty as risky, ineffective | News | DW | 15.12.2020

News

NATO dismisses new anti-nuclear UN treaty as risky, ineffective

NATO has again panned the UN's 2017 treaty to ban nuclear weapons, saying the new pact lacks "rigorous" verification tools and will prove risky.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned the deal could undermine global disarmament efforts

NATO on Tuesday again slammed the new UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons, ratified by a 50th nation in October and applicable from January 22, asserting it "will not result in the elimination of a single nuclear weapon."

In its statement, Tuesday, NATO's North Atlantic Council said the "only credible path to nuclear disarmament" was the existing 1970 Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). 

The UN's latest Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), ratified in October as Honduras signed up, lacked "any rigorous or clear mechanisms for verification," NATO insisted Tuesday.

And, it had not been signed by a single nuclear-weapons possessing state, said NATO, asserting that TPNW risked undermining global disarmament "architecture" which had had the NPT "at its heart" since 1970.

An upcoming NPT review conference would present, said NATO, a "major opportunity for the international community" to work toward disarmament. 

But a future world, where some nuclear-armed states challenged rule-based order — defying treaties — would not be safer, said NATO, whose principle nuclear powers include the USA, Britain and France.

'Dangerous option,' claims Stoltenberg

Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg similarly warned that "giving up our deterrent without any guarantees that others will do the same is a dangerous option."

The TPNW, set to apply from January 22 and spearheaded by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), was approved by the 193-member UN General Assembly in July 2017 by a majority vote of 122.

Boycotting negotiations leading up to that vote had been five nuclear powers — the USA, Russia, China, Britain and France — and four other countries known or believed to possess nuclear weapons: India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel.

In October, as Honduras became the 50th nation to ratify the TPNW, triggering its entry into force 90 days later, UN chief Antonio Guterres said any use of nuclear weapons would have "catastrophic humanitarian consequences."

  • Terminator robot from the famous film

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    AI: 'Third revolution in warfare'

    Over 100 AI experts have written to the UN asking them to ban lethal autonomous weapons — those that use AI to act independently. No so-called "killer robots" currently exist, but advances in artificial intelligence have made them a real possibility. Experts said these weapons could be "the third revolution in warfare," after gunpowder and nuclear arms.

  • Painted scene of British soldiers fighting France during the Napoleonic Wars

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Gunpowder

    The "first revolution in warfare" was invented by the Chinese, who started using the black substance between the 10th and 12th centuries to propel projectiles in simple guns. It gradually spread to the Middle East and Europe in the following two centuries. Once perfected, firearms using gunpowder proved to be far more lethal than the traditional bow and arrow.

  • Scene from the siege of Mainz following the French Revolution in 1793

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Artillery

    The invention of gunpowder also introduced artillery pieces to the battlefield. Armies started using basic cannons in the 16th century to fire heavy metal balls at opposing infantrymen and breach defensive walls around cities and fortresses. Far more destructive field guns were invented in the 19th century and went on to wreak havoc in the battlefields of World War I.

  • British soldiers with a machine gun in the trenches during WWI

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Machine guns

    Guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid succession were invented in the late 19th century and immediately transformed the battlefield. Machine guns, as they came to be known, allowed soldiers to mow down the enemy from a protected position. The weapon's grisly effectiveness became all too clear in WWI as both sides used machine guns to wipe out soldiers charging across no man's land.

  • WWI - Biplans fly in formation

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Warplanes

    Military thinkers did not ignore the invention of the first airplane in 1903. Six years later, the US military bought the first unarmed military aircraft, the 1909 Wright Military Flyer. Inventors experimented with more advanced fighter and bomber aircraft in the following years. Both became standard features in many of the national air forces established by the end of WWI.

  • German tanks and military transport during the German invasion of Poland during WWII

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Mechanization

    Armies had traditionally used soldiers and horses to fight and transport military equipment. But around WWI, they started using more machines such as tanks and armored vehicles. Faster and more destructive armies were the result. Nazi Germany put this new form of "mechanized warfare" to destructive effect in WWII using an attack strategy known as "Blitzkrieg" ("lightning war").

  • V-2 rocket launch

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Missiles

    Although artillery was effective, it had a relatively limited range. The missile's invention in WWII suddenly allowed an army to strike a target hundreds of kilometers away. The first missile — the German V-2 — was relatively primitive, but it laid the foundation for the development of guided cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

  • US jets fly over Korea in 2017

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Jet engine

    Jet aircraft first saw action alongside traditional propeller airplanes at the end of WWII. Jet engines dramatically increased an aircraft's speed, allowing it to reach a target quicker and making it far harder for an adversary to shoot it down. After WWII, military reconnaissance planes were developed that could fly higher than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and faster than the speed of sound.

  • French atom bomb test near Mururoa

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Nuclear weapons

    The "second revolution in warfare" announced its horrific arrival on August 6, 1945 when the US dropped the first nuclear bomb — "Little Boy" — on the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people instantly. In the Cold War that followed, the US and Soviet Union developed thousands of even more destructive warheads and raised the specter of a devastating nuclear war.

  • German soldier works with a radar screen

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Digitization

    Recent decades have witnessed the ever more prevalent use of computers to conduct war. The devices made military communication quicker and easier and radically improved the precision and efficiency of many weapons. Armed forces have recently focused on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend national infrastructure and attack foreign adversaries in cyberspace.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


International Campaign director Beatrice Fihn welcomed ratification, saying "this moment has been 75 years coming since the horrific attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki" and the UN's 1948 founding with nuclear disbarment as its cornerstone.

The TPNW requires that all ratifying countries "never under any circumstances … develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices."

The new treaty also bans any transfer, use of, or threat to use nuclear weapons, and requires parties to promote the treaty among other countries.

ipj/xx (AP, dpa)

