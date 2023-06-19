  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

NATO chief Stoltenberg and Germany's Scholz meet in Berlin

21 minutes ago

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are meeting in the German capital to discuss preparations for an upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SkSo
Click here to watch DW's live coverage
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Berlin in December 2022Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin.

The talks on Monday were to focus on the upcoming NATO summit scheduled to take place on July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

The summit will largely be dedicated to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said they expect a signal of readiness to subsequently accept Ukraine as a member of the alliance. However, the NATO countries have not agreed on an official invitation to Ukraine to join.

Stoltenberg: 'We are working on establishing a new NATO Ukraine council'

What else is on the summit agenda?

Stoltenberg earlier said he expected leaders at the NATO summit to agree on a pledge to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense in the future.

A decision to extend Stoltenberg's term in office until the NATO anniversary summit in July 2024 in Washington is also likely to be made in Vilnius. The German government and other member states have already spoken out in favor of the 64-year-old Norwegian remaining in office.

Last week, Stoltenberg was in the US for talks with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

dh/nm (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People

Blinken meets China's Xi Jinping in Beijing visit

Conflicts43 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A farmer walks hunched over through a field in northeastern Nigeria

How rural violence spoils Nigeria’s harvest

How rural violence spoils Nigeria’s harvest

Business2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A gray car being filled with biogas in India

From farm to fuel: How biogas could power India's future

From farm to fuel: How biogas could power India's future

Nature and Environment4 hours ago05:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

DW Director General Peter Limbourg at the closing session of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, 2022.

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

MediaJune 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny in Vladimir, Russia

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Politics22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

SocietyJune 17, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage