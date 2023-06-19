NATO chief Stoltenberg and Germany's Scholz meet in Berlin

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are meeting in the German capital to discuss preparations for an upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin.

The talks on Monday were to focus on the upcoming NATO summit scheduled to take place on July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

The summit will largely be dedicated to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said they expect a signal of readiness to subsequently accept Ukraine as a member of the alliance. However, the NATO countries have not agreed on an official invitation to Ukraine to join.

Stoltenberg: 'We are working on establishing a new NATO Ukraine council' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What else is on the summit agenda?

Stoltenberg earlier said he expected leaders at the NATO summit to agree on a pledge to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense in the future.

A decision to extend Stoltenberg's term in office until the NATO anniversary summit in July 2024 in Washington is also likely to be made in Vilnius. The German government and other member states have already spoken out in favor of the 64-year-old Norwegian remaining in office.

Last week, Stoltenberg was in the US for talks with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

dh/nm (AFP, dpa)