NATO chief says European security faces 'new normal'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that NATO continues to see an increase in Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders even as Moscow made gestures to show it wishes to continue on the path of diplomacy.

Stoltenberg said the alliance was moving to establish a French-led battlegroup in Romania to contend with what he described as the "new normal" in European security.

"The new normal is that Russia is willing to contest some fundamental principles of our security," Stoltenberg said.

He added, "We don't know what will happen, but we know what has already happened."

The NATO chief underscored Russia has shown a willingness to use force to coerce sovereign nations and get NATO to compromise on its core principles.

The Russian state-run RIA news agency said after Stoltenberg concluded that the Russian foreign ministry is "no longer interested" in the statements of the NATO Secretary General.

ar/wd (AFP, Reuters)