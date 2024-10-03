NATO chief Mark Rutte visits Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is visiting Kyiv on his first official trip since taking the role.

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday — two days after assuming the role of NATO Secretary General.

Rutte met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as air raid sirens sounded in the city, promising "to make crystal clear" to all observers that the Western military alliance stands with Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.

Speaking alongside Zelenskyy, Rutte said Ukraine's "fight for freedom" reflects NATO's core principles and values.

"Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before and will continue on this path until [Ukraine] become a member of our alliance," Rutte added.

Ruttte has previously visited Ukraine when serving as Dutch prime minister, including the cities of Odessa and Kharkiv.

rc/sms (dpa, AP)