NATO: Biden to hold key news conference on final day

US President Joe Biden is set to take questions from reporters on the final day of the NATO summit as Democrat concerns over his health grow.

US President Joe Biden is set to take questions from reporters on Thursday as he closes out the summit of 32 NATO leaders in Washington.

Biden says 'united behind Ukraine' on final day of summit

With Ukraine's potential NATO membership on the agenda at the summit, Biden was keen to show his support for the Kyiv cause, with Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy also in attendance.

Ahead of his closing speech, Biden said: "We are united behind Ukraine."

Biden mistakenly introduces Zelenskyy as Putin before news conference

Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelynskyy as

"President Putin" ahead of his news conference.

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said at the NATO summit in Washington, drawing gasps from those in the room.

"Going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy. I am so focused on beating Putin," Biden said while correcting himself.

'Irreversible' path to NATO membership for Ukraine

Yesterday, NATO endorsed an "irreversible path" to membership of the military alliance for Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy embraced the support of those countries that have provided additional military aid and a path to joining NATO, even as he emphatically pushed for the help to arrive faster.

Zelenskyy is also keen for restrictions to be lifted on the use of US weapons to attack military targets inside Russia.

"If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations," Zelenskyy said alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in the final hours of a meeting that saw Kyiv receive more commitments of weapons to help in its defense against Russia's invasion.

