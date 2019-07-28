NATO, Afghan forces killed more civilians than Taliban: UN

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday said more civilians were killed by NATO and Afghan forces than by the Taliban and other militant groups during the first half of 2019.

The uptick in civilian deaths comes amid a US-led effort to drawdown the international military presence in Afghanistan and end the 18-year war.

Key UN figures:

1,366 civilians were killed during the first six months of 2019, marking a 30% drop from last year.

Pro-government forces, including the US and other NATO allies, killed 717 civilians.

The Taliban, "Islamic State" and other militant groups killed 531 civilians.

In total, 2,446 civilians were injured.

'Shocking and unacceptable'

UNAMA said that while it welcomed the drop in civilian casualties, it "continues to regard the level of harm done to civilians as shocking and unacceptable."

Tadamichi Yamamoto, who heads UNAMA, said: "We urge all parties to heed this imperative, to answer the call of Afghans for immediate steps to be taken to reduce the terrible harm being inflicted."

End in sight?

In 2001, the US led an international mission to oust the Taliban after the militant group refused to hand over al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who claimed responsibility for the 9/11 attacks.

Since then, NATO forces have maintained a military presence in the country in a bid to shore up support for government forces. The Taliban has refused to cease attacks unless the US winds down its deployment.

Peace talks have gained traction, according to the White House. However, previous efforts to secure a political solution to the conflict have failed to materialize beyond talks.

Germany is part of the NATO support mission currently deployed in Afghanistan.

