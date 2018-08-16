 Natnael Berhane: ′A Tour de France stage win would change my life′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.07.2019

Tour de France

Natnael Berhane: 'A Tour de France stage win would change my life'

Natnael Berhane of Eritrea is the only black rider in the Tour de France. He spoke to DW about why African riders have more obstacles to overcome – and how he hopes to inspire young Africans to pursue the sport.

Frankreich Tour de France 2019 Natnael Berhane (picture-alliance/Pro Shots/G. Deswijzen)

DW: Is being in the Tour de France the end of a long journey for you  or could it be just the beginning?

Natnael Berhane: This is my second Tour de France, and I want to come back for more in the next few years. But first of all I want to produce some good results in this year's edition. My dream is text to get a stage win.

What would a stage win mean to you?

Obviously it would change my life. But of course it's hard to win a stage at the Tour de France. So if you do manage to win one, it's a big deal. A victory for me would also be a great inspiration for all African riders. I would like to motivate more talented Africans to take up cycling, and a stage win could help pave the way for other African riders to turn professional.

Read more: Tour de France starts in Belgium: Cycling as a lifestyle

What has the support been like in your own country?

When I raced in the national championship in Eritrea the support was great. When they heard that I had been selected for the Tour de France everyone went crazy. That was very motivating. I was also surprised by how hard the other Eritrean riders raced and how good they were. I hope that some of them will also have the chance to come to Europe. I'm 100 percent sure that these talents would develop better if they could also come to Europe and join the pro peloton.

Frankreich Tour de France 2019 Natnael Berhane (Getty Images/AFP/J. Pachoud)

Natnael Berhane cycles along the Wall of Geraardsbergen on the first stage of the Tour

What drives you?

Good results. All professional cyclists work hard, but if you actually achieve something, this motivates you even more. For me, winning the national championship and making it to the Tour de France gave me an extra boost. And two months ago my son was born. This was another motivation. It's very good to have a child in my life.

How did you get into cycling?

I started learning to ride a bike when I was four or five years old. When I got older I started mountain biking and rode more regulary. In 2005 I entered in first competitions on the mountain bike. At the end of 2006 I swept to the road bike.

Who supported you at the time?

When I began my parents didn't like it, especially my mother. When I started racing I didn't tell my parents about it. I won some medals but my parents didn't know about it. At the end of 2005 I was at the top of the regional mountainbike championship. So I said to my parents: "I can win the championship, I need your support next Sunday." My mother was angry with me and told me that I shouldn't race again. But fortunately, the rest of my family managed to change her mind. My father got on board with the idea, and I won the championship. After this my father supported my and bought me a road bike. My mother was mad at him as she didn't wanted me to race because she was worried that I might crash. She was  also afraid that I could leave school because of cycling.

Gabun Tropicale Amissa Bongo 2014 Natnael Berhane (Getty Images/AFP/S. Rogers)

In 2014 Berhane (third from left) won the Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon

Was she right?

I was spending a lot of time thinking about cycling (laughs). In the end my mother supported me a lot. Now she even comes to see me race. When I race in Eritrea she always comes out and supports me.

How did you make your way to Europe?

I came here in 2011 after racing in Eritrea, Ruanda and Gabon. It started with the World Cycling Centre in in Aigle, [operated by the International Cycling Union]. Everything was completely different. I saw snow for the first time in my life. I asked myself: "Whats going on here?" (laughs). My first training ride in Europe was in the rain, that was incredible for me at the time. I was lucky enough to spend two years there before turning professional.

Did you face more obstacles than the European cyclists?

Yes, I think so. They raced and then they went home. But for me it was different. I stayed here for several months before going back home, because it was so far away. But not just we African riders struggle with this, it's the same for American or Australian riders.

Infografik Tour de France 2019 EN

The 2019 Tour de France route

African cycling seems to have been improving over the past few years. But now there are only three of you at the Tour de France. What's gone wrong?

Africa's Team Dimension Data usually brought several riders, at least four riders. Not just here but to other races too. We were racing at a high level, but now their strategy has changed. I think they should give opportunities to African riders, give them the chance to shine. This year they only brought one, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg. As far as I'm concerned, there should be more riders from our continent on Africa's team.

When will we see the first African Tour de France winner?

I think in a few years' time. Egan Bernal is an inspiration. He comes from Colombia and has an incredible power. He can win it. And maybe in a few years somebody like him from Africa can win it too.

Natnael Berhane, 28, is an Eritrean professional cyclist, who is competing in this year's Tour de France for the French team Cofidis. He has won numerous titles including the road races at the African Road Championships in 2011 and 2013. He is the current Eritrean road race champion.

The interview was conducted by Joscha Weber.

  • Radsport Tour de France Tag 2 Zuschauer-Kulisse (picture-alliance/Belga/D. Waem)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    Who will win?

    Even without Chris Froome, this race will be exciting. The Tour de France promises suspense, even if Team Sky (now called Ineos after a sponsor change) remain the strongest. Our look at the rest of the field shows who will be a threat to the British team.

  • Radsport | Enric Mas | Tour De Suisse (imago images/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    10 - Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

    Sunken cheeks, deep-set eyes, skinny limbs and and shaven hair - Enric Mas looks scary to many onlookers. The 24-year-old Spaniard is perfectly healthy and extremely well trained. Mas is strong in the mountains, and was a surprising second in the 2018 Vuelta. This year though, he has been unremarkable. Prediction: It won't be enough for a spot at the front of the pack.

  • Tour de France 2018 | Nairo Quintana (Reuters/S. Mahe)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    9 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

    Has Nairo Quintana's time already come and gone? From 2013 to 2016 he was consistently in the top four at the Tour, Giro and Vuelta. He was a powerhouse on the mountains, but recently the quiet Colombian has struggled. He has shied away from media appointments, notably around the tough ascents. This will likely be his last chance as captain on the Tour. Prediction: He won't take his chance.

  • Radsport | Romain Bardet | Criterium du Dauphine (AFP/Getty Images/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    8 - Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)

    The hopes of many lie heavy on the on the thin shoulders of Romain Bardet. The gangly climber was meant to end the long drought of the French at the Tour. In recent years, it looked like he was closing in on this goal but at the moment, Bardet, who has a degree in management, is chasing both opponents and his good form. Prediction: He'll lose too much time in the time trial.

  • Radsport | Adam Yates | Criterium du Dauphine (imago images/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    7 - Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

    "We have taken different paths, but are still close and talk to each other every day," Adam Yates said of his relationship to his twin brother Simon. Both are talented contenders in the same classification. In France, Simon, who was captain at the Giro, will likely ride for Adam. He's good on the mountains and solid in time trials. Prediction: Has a chance, but won't win.

  • Motorrad - Criterium Du Dauphine | Emanuel Buchmann (Imago Images/Panoramic International/V. Kalut)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    6 - Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

    A talented rider has now become a potential podium finisher – Emanuel Buchmann impressed in the preparation races for the Tour. The quiet German has become one of the best on the mountain, and has improved in the time trial. The 26-year-old is still lacking the punch and the confidence to seal the big win. Predicton: He'll keep getting better.

  • Radsport | Vincenzo Nibali | Giro d'Italia (AFP/Getty Images/L. Benies)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    5 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

    The double of the Giro and the Tour last year proved to be too ambitious. The experienced "shark from Messina" will remember the trials of the race in Italy, one he lost due to a tactical mistake. But his consistency and passion will see the 34-year-old pick up points again. Prediction: The shark is a few teeth short of a strong bite.

  • Radsport | Thibaut Pinot | Criterium du Dauphine (AFP/Getty Images/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    4 - Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

    He is over his fear of the descent and has improved on his time trial – is Thibaut Pinot finally ready for a good finish? Nearly. The Frenchman continues to improve and is focused on the Tour. His team is good, but the others are better. Prediction: Pinot will attack, but won't be able to hold off all his opponents.

  • Frankreich Tour de France - Geraint Thomas (picture-alliance/empics/P. Goding)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    3 - Geraint Thomas (Ineos)

    The defending champion had a moment of shock during the Tour de Suisse. After a bad crash, his dream of a second Tour victory appeared lost. But the 33-year-old Welshman can and will be at the Tour. His preparation wasn't perfect - this year won't be as comfortable as last year. Prediction: He'll still be on the podium.

  • Radsport Jakob Fuglsang (Imago/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    2 - Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

    For years, the Dane found himself in the service of other top riders: Jakob Fuglsang rode for the Schleck brothers and was also in the shadows of the Astana team. Now he is captain and it's about time too. He has been the most consistent of all the Tour candidates, and has improved up the mountain as well. Prediction: He will get very close to the yellow jersey.

  • Radsport - Furkapass Tour de Suisse | Egan Bernal (Imago Images/Geisser)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    1 - Egan Bernal (Ineos)

    Viva Colombia! The cycling-crazy nation is excited about the next star, one who will enrapture his home country. Egan Bernal has shown exceptional performances of late and as a member of Ineos, he is on one of the strongest teams. At the Tour de Suisse, he was unbeatable. Now he could put his stamp on the Tour. Prediction: He will have Colombia celebrating.

    Author: Joscha Weber


