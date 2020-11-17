Nations League: Spain vs. Germany — live

Spain 0-0 Germany, Olimpico de la Cartuja

9' Süle can ping a diagonal ball you know. A perfect one lands at Werner's feet, and although inside the box, he plays it first time to Sané but Spain's defense gets their first to clear. A sign that if things go quick for Germany they can find space. Canales holds his hamstring, he can't carry on. Came from controlling a ball. Ouch. All these games, I tell you...

5' CHANCE! Early handbags. Olmo fluffs a volley and goes for a second attempt but as he does so Gündogan tries to clear the ball and clips him - albeit barely. He looks to be just in the area when he does so but the referee decides on a free kick right on the line of the edge of the box inside, central spot. Ramos is the one to step up and just as Manuel Neuer says, "watch for the shot under the wall" Ramos fires a low effort under the wall that Neuer strongly parries wide. Good instincts, good save.

3' Spain pressing high, hard and early here. Going to be an uncomfortable night for Germany if they can't find a way past it. Löw's side are sitting a little off Spain so far, waiting for them to enter into their half before pressing harder.

1' Germany, all in white, get us started.

Not long now

Teams are in the tunnel, keeping their distance, as are the subs in the stands. Spain goes out first, and then Germany - as is the standard during these strange days.

Teams!

Joachim Löw believes in Philipp Max, it seems. More interesting is that Germany's head coach has opted to avoid the midfield issue of who to play by playing all of them in what appears to be a 4-3-3. Genuinely keen to see how this eleven plays tonight.

Spain's defense might not look that familiar to Germany viewers, other than Sergio Ramos, but the front three are as dangerous as ever. Bundesliga fans will know all about Dani Olmo's playmaking abilities.

Germany XI: Neuer - Max, Süle, Koch, Ginter - Kroos, Goretzka, Gündogan - Sané, Werner, Gnabry

Spain XI: Unai Simon - Gaya, P. Torres, Ramos, Sergi R - Koke, Rodri, Canales - F. Torres, Morata, Olmo

Previous meetings

Good evening! That this game is taking place is curious given Ukraine vs. Switzerland, the other two teams in this Nations League group, had their game deemed "unplayable" only today after more COVID-19 cases in Ukraine's team. It is even more bizarre given Germany played Ukraine just days ago in Germany. Still, the latest in Sevilla is that the game will go ahead. Teams are expected soon.

Previous meetings

Of the 24 previous meetings, Die Nationalmannschaft boast the historical advantage with nine wins to Spain's seven. The 1-1 draw last month was the eighth time they shared the spoils, a result that would be enough for Germany to clinch top spot in Group 4.



From the player's mouth: Timo Werner

"Going forward things are looking pretty good. We're also getting more solid at the back. If we can keep on working together regularly, things could get a lot better - especially looking ahead to EURO 2021.”

Fun fact

Even though the campaign hasn't been all smooth sailing, Germany could claim redemption against Spain. Having failed to beat the Netherlands and France in the inaugural Nations League, they could finish top of the group which would be a happy ending at the end of a year of hardships.

From the player's mouth: Serge Gnabry

"Things look good for us. After two draws to start the campaign [against Spain and Switzerland], we couldn't have dreamed of a better position to be in going into our final game. We have the advantage and can be confident going into the game against Spain.”

Fun fact

If Germany avoid defeat against Spain, they will remain unbeaten in 2020. It would be the second time they've gone a whole calendar year without losing since Joachim Löw took over in 2006 having previously done it in 2017 when they went 15 games unbeaten and claimed the FIFA Confederations Cup.

From the coaches' mouth: Joachim Löw

"Our expectation is to travel to Spain and set ourselves the target of winning the game and not spending the entire 90 minutes defending. It's going to be a game of high quality played at the highest level.”

Possible line-up: Spain

de Gea – Sergi Roberto, Ramos, P. Torres, Reguilon – Busquets, Merino – F. Torres, Koke, Oyarzabal - Morata

Possible line-up: Germany

Neuer – Ginter, Süle, Koch – Goretzka, Gündogan, Kroos, Max – Sane, Gnabry, Werner